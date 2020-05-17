Olympic fencing medalist Alexander Massialas honors his skills on the San Francisco balcony – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Like his fellow summer Olympians, fencing star Alexander Massialas suspended his gold medal dreams when the Tokyo 2020 Games were postponed and rescheduled to 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

And like all San Franciscans, Massialas has learned to adapt to life under strict city-site refuge policies. So instead of training at a local gym, Massialas has been entertaining his neighbors with intense training sessions on his back porch along with his father and coach, Greg Massialas.

"For most Olympic athletes, they have been working toward this for a lifetime," Greg Massialas told the San Francisco Chronicle when the Games were postponed. "The mindset should be for you, you can only control the things you can control."

Alexander Massialas was part of the US Olympic fencing team. USA From 2012 and 2016, he hoped to add gold to his silver medal in individual foil and a bronze medal in the team event of the 2016 Olympics.

%MINIFYHTML668b8bb3212ceb1ee1fb3895c585ed3e17%

Her father also has a rich Olympic experience. He was a member of the 1980, 1984, and 1988 American Olympic team and is now the national coach of the United States Foil Team.

Although disappointed, Alexander Massialas said at this time of uncertainty COVID-19, that he understands the decision of the International Olympic Committee.

"Disappointed that I will not be able to go out and fence at the Olympics in 2020, but I am relieved that the IOC is putting world health first," he said.

Alexander Massialas was the big favorite to win historic gold in Rio when he was upset, 15-11, by Italian fencer Daniele Garozzo at the Foil event. Still, he became the first American man to win individual medals since Peter Westbrook in 1984, and the last time an American man won individual silver was even longer in the 1932 Games.

He has long carried hopes of an American gold medal on his shoulders. With his father by his side and training him, in high school he was battling the senior national team at world-class events. At university Alexander was the youngest member of the London delegation to the American Olympic team.

%MINIFYHTML668b8bb3212ceb1ee1fb3895c585ed3e18%

And now he has his sights set on historic Olympic gold, but for now those dreams are limited to a small stealth fighter from San Francisco.