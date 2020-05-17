Oil prices show modest recovery as demand increases and supply falls

HOUSTON – Driving in the United States and Europe is speeding up a bit. Refineries in China are buying more oil as China's economy reopens. Saudi Arabia and Russia have ended their price war and cut production, and US oil companies are closing platforms and closing wells.
All of these developments have helped to raise oil prices modestly in recent weeks. On Friday, US oil futures. USA They rose more than 7 percent to nearly $ 30 a barrel, which is enough for some of the best oil wells in the United States to break even.
"It looks like May is a month when operators can finally sit down comfortably for a moment and breathe," said Bjornar Tonhaugen, head of oil market research at Rystad Energy, a research and consulting firm. "But we caution that the second half of the year will not meet oil prices again before the crisis, as the gigantic excess oil stocks must first be reduced."
Energy experts warn that oil prices may fall again if there is another increase in coronavirus cases and deaths as governments begin to allow companies to reopen and encourage people to move more freely.
Prices could also drop when tankers filled with more than 50 million barrels of Saudi Arabian crude oil arrive in the United States in the next two months. That supply could They overwhelm storage facilities, pipelines, and refineries, leaving little room for domestic production.
Demand for oil and petroleum products fell sharply in recent weeks when people stopped traveling, airlines cut schedules, and factories stopped. But there are some signs that demand for petroleum products is beginning to pick up, especially demand for gasoline.
The International Energy Agency expects gasoline demand in the United States this month to drop 25 percent from last May. While that is not good news for the oil industry, it is a big improvement from the 40 percent decline in April.
Demand has also picked up in many European countries that are slowly allowing businesses to reopen.
Parts of the oil and gas industry, including petrochemical manufacturing, have performed relatively well during the pandemic. This is mainly due to the strong demand for masks and other protective equipment that include materials manufactured by the energy industry.
On the supply side, Saudi Arabia, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies are reducing production quickly. The Department of Energy estimates that OPEC production will drop below 24.1 million barrels per day in June, a decrease of 6.3 million barrels since April. Russia, which has coordinated with Saudi Arabia in recent years, is expected to reduce its production by 800,000 barrels per day from last year. Canada, Norway and other major producers are also reducing.
But the most drastic cuts are coming in the United States, where the The frenzy of drilling in the shale fields of Texas and North Dakota led to a doubling of US production in recent years.
United States oil production has already plummeted by 900,000 barrels per day since February, a decrease of 7 percent. Analysts said they expected the industry to cut another two million barrels per day by the end of the year, as companies close more wells and production from other wells naturally decreases.
In a hopeful sign, US crude oil stocks declined in the first week of May, the first weekly decline since January.
"The companies are making big, bold cuts that are potentially helping to give the oil price a little buoyancy right now," said Regina Mayor, US and global director of energy and natural resources at KPMG. But it is not clear that this rebound will continue, he said, because "we simply have an excess supply that we will have to solve."
Ms. Mayor expects a prolonged drop in prices that will force the US oil industry to undergo major restructuring. Financially weaker companies will have to merge or sell oil fields to better capitalized companies. On Friday, for example, Ultra Petroleum, which produces oil and natural gas in Wyoming, filed for bankruptcy for the second time in four years.
"We will see some consolidation, which the industry needs and is guaranteed," said Mayor. "You could see a national oil company come in and take a stake, as long as they were on reasonable terms with the Trump administration."
William T. Drennen, executive director of WTD Resources, an oil and gas driller in Texas and Louisiana, said it could take a long time for the industry to regain lost ground during the pandemic.
He said it would be costly to restart the wells and difficult to safely and efficiently assemble field teams once the laid off people have found new jobs or have been unemployed for a long period.
"It is going to be very difficult to get things back on track," Drennen said. "I think in the summer months you will see more companies in real danger."