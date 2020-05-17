Officials of the US Postal Service. USA They warn that they will run out of money in September without help

PHILADELPHIA – For some of the approximately 2,000 Deer Isle, Maine residents, year-round, the American flag that frayed outside the post office this spring was a reminder of the nation's state of mind.

The flag was in tatters. It squirmed in the wind with a single hook. But he was stuck in the top position, so the director couldn't replace him.

"I was thinking about what metaphor this is for our country right now," said community health director René Colson Hudson. "It was really important that the flag be replaced, as a symbol of hope."

Colson Hudson, a former New Jersey pastor, posted an online statement on April 23 that generated a thread in the community. Should someone scale the flagpole? Did they need a bucket truck? By the end of the week, a secret aide had lowered the flag, and the new one was soon flying high.

Colson Hudson, 54, had rarely visited his post office when he lived in suburban New Jersey. But in Deer Isle, people exchange small talks in the lobby, announce school events on the bulletin board, and collect medications and ballots by mail, while postal workers monitor everyone's well-being.

"Here," he said, "it is the center of the community."

___

Historically, the postal service has operated without public funds. It has been around longer than the nation itself.

But this year's Postal Service officials, preparing for large losses due to the closure of the coronavirus, warn that they will run out of money in September without help. They recently reported a loss of $ 4.5 billion for the quarter ended March 31, with $ 17.8 billion in revenue, before the full effects of the shutdown sank.

Some in Congress want to set aside $ 25 billion from the nearly $ 3 billion aid program to keep mail flowing. But with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin driving President Donald Trump's priorities, the postal service has so far secured a $ 10 billion loan.

"The Postal Service is a joke," Trump told reporters last month. "They are delivering packages to Amazon and other Internet companies and every time they bring a package, they lose money on it."

