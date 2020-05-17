Officials of the US Postal Service. USA They warn that they will run out of money in September without help

PHILADELPHIA – For some of the approximately 2,000 Deer Isle, Maine residents, year-round, the American flag that frayed outside the post office this spring was a reminder of the nation's state of mind.

The flag was in tatters. It squirmed in the wind with a single hook. But he was stuck in the top position, so the director couldn't replace him.

"I was thinking about what metaphor this is for our country right now," said community health director René Colson Hudson. "It was really important that the flag be replaced, as a symbol of hope."

Colson Hudson, a former New Jersey pastor, posted an online statement on April 23 that generated a thread in the community. Should someone scale the flagpole? Did they need a bucket truck? By the end of the week, a secret aide had lowered the flag, and the new one was soon flying high.

Colson Hudson, 54, had rarely visited his post office when he lived in suburban New Jersey. But in Deer Isle, people exchange small talks in the lobby, announce school events on the bulletin board, and collect medications and ballots by mail, while postal workers monitor everyone's well-being.

"Here," he said, "it is the center of the community."

___

Historically, the postal service has operated without public funds. It has been around longer than the nation itself.

But this year's Postal Service officials, preparing for large losses due to the closure of the coronavirus, warn that they will run out of money in September without help. They recently reported a loss of $ 4.5 billion for the quarter ended March 31, with $ 17.8 billion in revenue, before the full effects of the shutdown sank.

Some in Congress want to set aside $ 25 billion from the nearly $ 3 billion aid program to keep mail flowing. But with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin driving President Donald Trump's priorities, the postal service has so far secured a $ 10 billion loan.

"The Postal Service is a joke," Trump told reporters last month. "They are delivering packages to Amazon and other Internet companies and every time they bring a package, they lose money on it."

He insists that higher package rates could ease financial problems. But most financial analysts disagree.

Packages generally represent only 5 percent of the Postal Service's volume, but 30 percent of its revenue. And the package revenue has really increased during closing. Still, it hasn't been enough to restore profitability, battered in the Internet age by the decline of first-class mail.

%MINIFYHTMLf72f3ac3a459ca382fcf65771304b53717%

"There really is an agenda from this administration to undermine it to the point that they are going to sell the post office to a private corporation," said Mark Dimondstein, president of the United States Postal Workers Union, which represents about 200,000 of the 630,000 postal workers.

Earlier this month, its Board of Directors appointed Republican fundraiser Louis DeJoy as the next Postmaster General.

Altogether, more than 2,000 have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Postal Service said. A union spokesman said 61 died.

Trump has threatened to block the Postal Service from COVID-19 relief funds unless he quadruples the rates of the package he charges to big customers like Amazon, owned by the nemesis Jeff Bezos. Bezos also owns The Washington Post, whose coverage annoys Trump.

"He is willing to sacrifice the US Postal Service and its 630,000 employees because of petty revenge and personal retaliation against Jeff Bezos," Rep. Gerry Connolly, a Democrat from Virginia, said last week. "That would be a tragic result."

___

On Henrietta Dixon's mail route in North Philadelphia, every home has a story. Dixon seems to know them all.

Alvin Fields returned to his two-story townhome block after 40 years working for Verizon. Jason Saal, 40, lives in an abandoned factory that he bought to use as an art studio. Sharae Cunningham is sewing masks for the neighborhood, some with African prints, which she sells for $ 6.

Each said they would miss the Postal Service if it collapsed. They agreed that the neighborhood, one of the poorest in Philadelphia, would benefit from expanded services such as low-cost check cashing and Wi-Fi that could help American post offices survive.

"That would be a great service. A lot of people need to cash checks," said Cunningham, 40.

The Dixon City Route could be attractive to private companies that want to compete with the postal service. But the same 55-cent stamp that carries a letter through the city could also take it to the Pacific Northwest, rural Appalachians, or islands off the coast of Alaska, California, or Maine. That's because of the USPS promise to offer "universal service,quot; to everyone in the United States, no matter what it takes to reach them.

"It is one of the last places where we are all equal. We are all entitled to a 55-cent letter and mail delivery six days a week," said Evan Kalish, 30, of Queens, New York, a postal enthusiast. who has documented thousands of visits to the post office on his blog, Postland.

Back in Maine, Colson Hudson likes to take the mail ship to Eagle Island in the summer to visit his friends. He once took a photo of the mail bag, pondering who its content would connect to.

%MINIFYHTMLf72f3ac3a459ca382fcf65771304b53718%

"All these people come en masse when the ship arrives with the mail," he said. "There is something in that bag that they are waiting for, waiting for."