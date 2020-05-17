Oakland's crackdown on parking at Lake Merritt reduces weekend crowds – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (KPIX) – Oakland's weekend parking ban around Lake Merritt appeared to be working and prevented some bathers and partygoers from showing up on Saturday.

Parking officials handed out dozens of tickets on Lakeshore Avenue and Grant Avenue, but some people got away with the parking lot by the lake for at least a while. That was because people tore up many no-parking signs.

Parking control officers told KPIX that there are no signs or tickets, as appointments would not be delayed in court. In the early afternoon, Oakland police officers had to inform drivers directly of the parking ban.

"Now that the signs are down, I think it was a protest that people were saying, 'There are no signs, they can't fine me,'" Oakland resident Denise Williams-West said.

Early in the morning, when the signs were still up, the parking police officers made the rounds and handed out many tickets, including one for the cyclist Mavis Scanlon-Marble.

"I took some photos because there is no sign that you cannot park here. So I will protest the ticket for sure," Scanlon-Marble, an Oakland resident, told KPIX.

Oakland city leaders decided to ban parking on the streets adjacent to Lake Merritt because they were fed up with the big parties and the lack of social distance.

Food trucks were also banned, but the owner of a taco truck said he was fighting for money and that he would stay there despite parking officials asking him to leave.

"The parking (enforcement officer) was going to give me a ticket," said chef Alberto Avramow, the owner of the food truck.

Some neighbors supported the ban.

“When the sun came up, he got a little crazy for the past few weeks. It seemed like there was no crown in the neighborhood, ”said Lake Warren Wilson's neighbor.

Others disagreed, saying they were being punished for the misbehavior of some people.

"I still feel it is unfair to people who remain like me. We are wearing our masks. We have our gloves," Williams-West said.

The tickets and the police presence seemed to work. Much smaller crowds around the lake compared to previous weekends turned out on Saturday.

In the late afternoon, the city had replaced vandalism signs not to park and parking officials were back selling cars. The fines are $ 70 and the city will continue to enforce the parking ban on the street adjacent to Lake Merritt on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through May, including Monday Memorial Day.