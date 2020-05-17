Noah Cyrus tearfully reflects on what it was like to grow up in Miley's shadow

Noah Cyrus' new EP, The end of everything, she explores a very personal side of her journey growing up in the shadow of her older sister. According to People magazine, the star's new record explores her struggle at length.

The single released on Friday features lyrics by the young singer in which she openly states that she felt as though she was "born out of the rain clouds,quot; compared to her sister, who seemed to bring the sun everywhere.

While the lyrics don't need much explanation, the 20-year-old went to her Instagram Live on Saturday to explain exactly what it meant to her. According to Noah, she was teased as a child for being the younger sister of the internationally renowned pop star.

Noah said he felt his opinions and experience in the world didn't matter to people, especially when those same people told him how they felt about her online. "It was absolutely unbearable," said the singer-songwriter.

So he included the line that suggested he would always be in the shadow of his older sister, because he really felt that way. Perhaps the most difficult part of his journey, Noah explained, he was finally realizing that he could get out from under his older sister's shadow.

Also, Noah shared how personal and difficult it was for her to perform the song because it is so close to her heart. It was a challenging experience for her to work.

These days, Noah has made a name for himself in the music industry, while Miley, 27, has had his fair share of wins and losses. That said, Miley has always been protective of her much younger sister.

When he appeared on the Elvis Duran podcast, Label challengersMiley shared that she hoped her little sister wouldn't stop with her career. She hoped out loud that her sister would always manage to be honest with herself no matter what.

Miley explained that the entertainment industry can make people "cautious,quot; and cynical, and that's the last thing she wants for Noah, who is 7 years her junior. The singer-songwriter also shared some of her advice, including never for Google yourself and keeping Instagram comments off.



