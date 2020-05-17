Noah Cyrus broke down in tears talking about growing up as Miley Cyrus' little sister

"It was absolutely unbearable."
Noah Cyrus is ready to talk about her experience growing up as Miley Cyrus' little sister.
This week, the singer released her new EP, THE END OF EVERYTHING, and in the song "Young & Sad,quot;, she sings about growing up with a famous sister:
During a candid Instagram Live session with his fans, Noah was excited to discuss the lyrics and said, "I think just the message from the second verse, being born into the family I was in, everyone gave me a hard time having a difficult time being Miley's little sister. "
"But I always felt like I was that person who didn't give a shit about what people said to me online. He was absolutely excruciating and that's why I write, 'My sister is like sunlight / She always brings good light wherever I go / And I was born to rain clouds … Blessed in their shadows, "he said.
"Because that's what everyone always told me," Noah continued, saying, "No matter what, I would always be in that shadow. And I always believed that. And that's very difficult to overcome."
"That was something I listened to all my life. Every day. All my life. It was that or that was not enough in some way. Either because of my appearance or the way I am. As I said the other day, I feel that Sometimes I don't even breathe well sometimes. "
"Basically, that's what the song was about and I just wanted to talk about it, once and for all, because it's been a big part of my life," he said. "And I probably won't talk about it anymore, but I just wanted to get it out."
"Everybody always says that you're empowering people by watching it, but I can't control seeing it. You guys are young, you know the internet. And … it's been really hard for me, so that song is just pretty difficult to overcome, "he concluded.
Sending love and light to you, Noah 💛.
Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!
%MINIFYHTML1bc648749bbfa789e92da45bde6fb14c17%