Nightclubs face long wait to reopen, say experts on site, target 2021 – Up News Info

Two prominent nightclub organizations are painting a grim picture of making up for the night any time soon.

Spokespersons for the Nightclub Hall of Fame and the American Nightlife Association / International Nightlife Association spoke to FOX5 television station in Las Vegas and reported that the closings in the industry may extend into 2021, and some locations may not. they survived as a result.

Although they were addressing the situation in Las Vegas, their concerns apply more broadly to places in New York, Los Angeles and elsewhere, where various clubs have said they are facing the ruin of economic closure.

Ryan Dahlstrom of the Nightclub Hall of Fame said the venues "have been gone for at least the rest of this year, possibly part of next year."

Restrictions on large gatherings will severely affect profits, he said, leading to possible venue closings. Some larger venues may have to switch to corporate events to survive, Dahlstrom said.

“They have the footprints to rearrange their rooms. We could control the rules, before they open. We could communicate what we are wearing: masks or not masks, ”said Dahlstrom.

JC Diaz, president of the American Nightlife Association and vice president of the International Nightlife Association, said that overhead continues even when revenue is at zero.

"A landlord will not take 25 percent of the rent. Utility companies will not take 25 percent of the cost to operate. A place that sells only alcohol cannot generate income. If they sell food, they may have some income, ”Díaz said.

Díaz added that food and bottle service is key, and that places may need to reinvent themselves.