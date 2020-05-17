Nick Cannon gives graduation speech at Howard University

Nick Cannon can now add the Howard University graduate to his list of accomplishments, BET reported today. After completing his last week of school, Nick announced that he was very excited to graduate from HBCU.

Nick took to his Twitter account to write that he received a degree in Criminology / Justice Administration and a specialization in African studies.

The star said she had a chance to speak at the ceremony. During the live celebration, Nick shared a quote from Nelson Mandela, who he said inspired him to enroll in school.

I graduated from Howard University howarduniversity1867 today! I received a degree in Criminology / Justice Administration and a minor in African Studies! I had the opportunity to speak at the virtual ceremony, … https://t.co/dx2bOZ1s3C – Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) May 9, 2020

The Mandela quote said that "education is the most powerful weapon,quot; that one can wield to change the world. Earlier this year, Nick Cannon was in the media for other reasons.

The host of the television talk show was struggling with Eminem not long after his enmity with Machine Gun Kelly, which started with the song "Rap Devil,quot; in reference to Eminem's "Rap God,quot;.

As previously reported, after Eminem mentioned Nick's name when streaming one of his new albums, Nick dropped his own album on the rapper named "The Invitation," although Marshall Mathers never released an official song.

However, Eminem responded with a teasing tweet in which he mocked Nick's "boogie-ness,quot;. In one part of Nick's diss-track, the rapper claimed that Eminem had a homosexual relationship with his driver, to which Em joked that he didn't even have a driver.

Not long after, Mathers released another tweet in which he joked that Nick should stop because he was going to make his outfielder jealous. Later, Nick addressed the dispute and framed it as if Eminem was too scared to respond.

Social media was much less forgiving. YouTube commentators took Nick Cannon on task for the song, and the Like vs. Dislike ratio was very negative for the artist. During the same interview, Nick Cannon also hinted that Eminem stole the culture from African-Americans because he "didn't have his own."



