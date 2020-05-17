Newsom Renews "No Charity,quot; Federal Aid Call To States Struggling With Pandemic-Driven Deficits – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (Up News Info SF / CNN) – California Governor Gavin Newsom said Sunday that the nearly $ 54 billion budget deficit facing the state is a direct result of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and not due to existing financial problems .

When asked by CNN's "State of the Union,quot; about what part of the state's financial crisis is the result of pre-existing financial obligations, Jake Tapper said, "None."

"None. That $ 54.3 billion is a direct result of COVID-19. Just a few months ago, I presented my January budget but, again, with a projected surplus. We paid 100 percent of our debt that we had inherited more than seven or eight years. We were using $ 9.13 billion of the surplus last year to pay off long-term pension obligations, "Newsom said.

The governor's comments come days after he announced a grim budget plan that would cut state funding for education and other programs to make up for a deficit due to the pandemic. Newsom previously announced a budget surplus of $ 5.6 billion, but the state now faces a deficit of $ 54.3 billion that must be balanced before the next fiscal year begins on July 1.

Newsom, along with the governors of Washington, Oregon, Colorado and Nevada, have called on Congress to send more aid to state governments.

Newsom told Tapper that the aid provided to the states "is not charity,quot; and again requested federal assistance.

“We have been managing our budget effectively and efficiently, paying our long-term pension obligations. We had a bond rating that went up twice last year, the highest in decades, ”he said. "So we are not looking for charity. We are not looking for brochures. Social responsibility at a time when states, not just California, large and small, across this country, cities and counties … face unprecedented budget stress. the federal government to help support these states at this difficult time. "

The Trump administration and Senate Republicans are currently resisting increased federal financial spending.

The House of Representatives passed a general bill on Friday to spend more than $ 3 billion on pandemic aid. The legislation, which was not the product of bipartisan negotiations, would be the largest aid package in the history of the United States.

Democratic leaders of the House of Representatives argued that the package, which allocates funds for state and local governments, tests for coronavirus, and a new round of direct payments to Americans, is urgently needed to tackle the crisis. However, Republicans have made it clear that he is dead on arrival in the Republican-controlled Senate.

