New video shows that 5 white children also entered the Ahmaud Arbery construction site!

Ahmaud Arbery was chased by a gang of white men carrying shotguns in pickup trucks, who beat him up and then killed him on February 23.

The accused killers, a white father and son, Gregory McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34, claim in defense that Ahmaud was "stealing,quot; a construction site.

Well, his defense now seems to have completely crumbled. A new video shows that Ahmaud was not the only person to visit the site, at least half a dozen white people also wandered around the site to explore.

HERE IS A LINK TO THE VIDEO

And the owner of the construction site says Ahmaud had a perfectly good reason to enter his site.

"It now appears that this young man may have come to the property for water," J. Elizabeth Graddy, owner Larry English's attorney, said in a statement. “There is a water source on the dock behind the house, as well as a source near the front of the structure. Although these water sources do not appear within any of the camera frames, the young man moves to and from their locations. "

HERE IS A LINK TO THE VIDEO