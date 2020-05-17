New video shows that 5 white children also entered the Ahmaud Arbery construction site!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
12
Ahmaud Arbery was chased by a gang of white men carrying shotguns in pickup trucks, who beat him up and then killed him on February 23.

The accused killers, a white father and son, Gregory McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34, claim in defense that Ahmaud was "stealing,quot; a construction site.

Well, his defense now seems to have completely crumbled. A new video shows that Ahmaud was not the only person to visit the site, at least half a dozen white people also wandered around the site to explore.

HERE IS A LINK TO THE VIDEO

And the owner of the construction site says Ahmaud had a perfectly good reason to enter his site.

