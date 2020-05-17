%MINIFYHTML636fea2d4e37aa4e9e31ad020719508415%

Up News Info All Access today announced a serial order for Star Trek: strange new worlds, based on the years Captain Christopher Pike handled the helm of the U.S.S. Company. The series will feature fan favorites from the second season of Star Trek: Discovery, Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One, and Ethan Peck as Scientific Officer Spock. The series will follow Captain Pike, Scientific Officer Spock, and Number One in the decade before Captain Kirk aboard the US. USA Enterprise as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

The series premiere was written by Akiva Goldsman with the story of Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman, Kurtzman and Lumet will act as executive producers in addition to Henry Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth. Aaron Baiers, Akela Cooper and Davy Perez will be the executive co-producers. Akiva Goldsman will remain an executive producer and a key part of the creative team at Star Trek: Picard too. The series will be produced by Up News Info Television Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Fans fell in love with Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck's portrayals of these iconic characters when they were first introduced in Star Trek: Discovery last season, "said Julie McNamara, executive vice president and chief programming officer, Up News Info All Access. "This new series will be a perfect complement to the franchise, bringing a whole new perspective and series of adventures to Star Trek. "

Check back here for more information as it becomes available.