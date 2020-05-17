New Hampshire Liquor Stores Now Offer Sidewalk Pickup at 2 Locations

New Hampshire has begun offering sidewalk pickup at two of its most popular liquor stores before Memorial Day weekend, as authorities gradually tighten restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus.

E.J. Powers, a spokesman for the New Hampshire Liquor Commission, confirmed Saturday that the agency is testing limited pickup and curbside hours at its Hampton location on I-95 Northbound and its Hooksett location. on I-93 northbound.

Orders must be placed at least a day in advance through the commission's website, where customers can browse the selection of wines and spirits and choose a 15-minute time slot to pick up at any point of sale between 1 p.m. and at 4 p.m. Orders, which must have a minimum of two bottles, can also be booked up to two weeks in advance.

"This is a limited pilot program designed to test the system and service and inform future decisions," Powers told Boston.com in an email, emphasizing that same-day pickup is not an option.

The pilot, who was first reported on Saturday by NHPR, arises amid concerns about exposure of liquor store employees to the contagious disease.

As in Massachusetts, the Granite State liquor stores have remained open during the pandemic, apparently with greater cleanliness and social distancing measures. Sales of off-site alcohol have also increased nationwide this spring, amid housewife orders and closings of restaurants and bars due to the virus.

As the Union leader reported in March, the New Hampshire Liquor Commission began considering picking up the sidewalk shortly after the state's eating ban was announced. Like what grocery stores have offered, officials said the model could limit lines and overcrowding in stores. Some liquor store workers reportedly told NHPR at the time that pickup on the sidewalk would mitigate their concerns.

New Hampshire has averted the worst of the pandemic, with 3,464 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 159 deaths from the disease.

But as the state begins to reopen, it's not just Granite Staters that liquor stores compete with.

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu has expressed concern that visitors from other affected places, especially Massachusetts, may bring the disease to the border. And during the summer holidays, the state's duty-free liquor stores are a routine stop for travelers driving to vacation homes in the Lake District or Maine.

Of the more than 80 liquor stores in the state, the chosen Hampton and Hooksett stores, both located directly on the interstate highways en route to popular tourist destinations, recorded the second and seventh majority of sales, respectively, during fiscal year 2019 However, as Americans across the country are urged to limit travel in the midst of the pandemic, Powers says those two places have been less busy than usual, making them suitable pilot locations. on the sidewalk.

"Customer traffic has been slower at those locations, allowing staff to fulfill orders, and both provide a convenient location for shoppers in two different parts of the state," Powers said.

New Hampshire is not the first state to test sidewalk pickup at liquor stores during the pandemic; Pennsylvania began offering it as an option at almost all of its state-controlled outlets last month. However, the initiative was geared more towards state residents than travelers.

For their part, New Hampshire officials also don't necessarily welcome customers from other states. Sununu has cited her concerns about the spread of Bay Staters disease why she has kept the state's beaches and restaurants closed. Earlier this week, AAA predicted that this volume of Memorial Day weekend trips "will likely set a record low," due to the pandemic.

"Now is not the time to invite or attract people from Massachusetts to come and recreate or vacation here in New Hampshire," Sununu said earlier this month.