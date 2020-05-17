New COVID-19 deaths reported in Dallas County include 3 who died in long-term care facilities – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County health officials reported 205 more cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths on Sunday. Three of those deaths are patients who died in their long-term care facilities.

The six deaths also include an Irving man in his 30s, a Richardson man in his 70s, and a Mesquite man in his 90s who was also a long-term care facility resident. These three had been hospitalized.

The other three patients were a man in his 80s and two men in his 90s who died in their long-term care facilities in Dallas.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Dallas County now stands at 7,455, along with 176 total deaths. Dallas County has the second-highest number of cases in Texas behind Harris County, which crossed the 9,000 mark on Saturday.

Authorities also reported that more than 80% of the patients who required hospitalization and named their jobs have been "critical infrastructure workers."

According to officials, this includes health, transportation, food and agriculture workers, and first responders.

Authorities said that about two-thirds of the hospitalizations have been residents under the age of 65 and that about half of them do not have high-risk conditions.

“Our last three days of positive cases have been lower than in the previous 10 days and that is a good sign. We announce the death of six other residents today. Increasingly, it is up to all of you to determine the trajectory of where we are going in this COVID-19 pandemic. Avoid crowds, maintain a 6-foot gap, use cloth covers on public transportation and in businesses, and use good hygiene, ”said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.