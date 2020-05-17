Nelly and Ludacris lead fans down Memory Lane as they face off in a battle & # 39; Verzuz & # 39;

Another page has been added to the book when it comes to the "Verzuz,quot; battles, which are introduced by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz. On Saturday Nelly and Ludacris faced off in a highly anticipated battle. Their battle came with some technical difficulties at first, but they managed to do an amazing battle for their fans.

If everyone can remember, the legendary Teddy Riley and Babyface had to reprogram their battle due to some technical difficulties in the end of Teddy. Many fans had a flashback on Saturday night when Nelly's WiFi service delayed the start of the battle. According to reports, there was a heavy storm in his area, causing his connection to go in and out during the battle.

So of course you know Black Twitter had to laugh in response to Nelly's WiFi issues.

However, they were able to successfully solve technical problems and continue the battle.

During the battle, Nelly and Ludacris fell blow after blow, including Nelly's "Dilemma,quot;, "Hot In Here,quot;, "My Place,quot;, "Air Force Ones,quot; and many others. Luda dropped some of her classic hits, such as "Stand Up," "Move B * tch," "What's Your Fantasy." and many others.

Now, for many years, many of us have known that Ludacris and Nelly have never released a joint album together. However, during the battle, Ludacris revealed that he and Nelly actually collaborated for their single "Money Maker,quot;, however that version was never released. However, he played the album for the public for the first time.

In the end, Nelly and Luda gave fans another memorable battle.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94