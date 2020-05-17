NASCAR Darlington lineup: starting order, pole for Real Heroes 400 based on random draw

If Brad Keselowski can stay out on Sunday afternoon at Darlington Raceway, then he doesn't have to worry about rusty drivers getting in his way.

Keselowski was concerned earlier this week that he had to compete on one of NASCAR's toughest tracks after two months without actual racing. He told Mike Tirico of NBCSN that his confidence level is "very little or nothing." He said that recent iRacing events that used racing simulators could compound the problem.

"The reality is that it is not the same. The tactics are not the same," he told Tirico. "It looks pretty good, the graphics are pretty cool, but the way the cars drive is not the same. The way the race flows is not the same. Everything is very, very different."

"And the problem with that is that if you were successful with some of the simulators or internet events, it builds almost like a false sense of confidence, and that false sense of confidence when you enter the actual race track can be a big problem. .

"There are a lot of drivers who have been spending a lot of time on the simulator and I'm not sure it's a good thing."

Who won pole for the NASCAR race at Darlington?

Brad Keselowski will be on pole for NASCAR's comeback from the coronavirus, the Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway. He won it Thursday night in a weighted random draw instead of qualifying. He was eligible for pole because his Team Penske team is in the top 12 on points in the first four races of the season.

Alex Bowman will be on the outside of the front row after drawing position No. 2. Matt DiBenedetto. Kyle Busch and Aric Almirola complete the top five.

NASCAR is not conducting on-track qualification for most of its upcoming races. There will only be qualification for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway next weekend.

The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington (3:30 p.m., Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) will run without fans. It will be the first event on NASCAR's revised schedule, which now runs through June 21 after a series of rescheduling on Thursday.

Initial NASCAR formation in Darlington