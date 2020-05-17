Home Sports NASCAR at Darlington live race updates, results, highlights from the Real Heroes...

NASCAR at Darlington live race updates, results, highlights from the Real Heroes 400

It's been a long and sad two months without live and real-life NASCAR races, but the action will finally start again on Sunday with the Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway.

It will not be the same as a typical NASCAR race. There will be no drunken enthusiastic fans, at least not in the stands. Teams will also have a limited number of personnel and must comply with NASCAR's new safety guidelines, which include the use of masks. But still, the races are back.

Sporting News is tracking live updates and highlights from the NASCAR race in Darlington, South Carolina to resume the 2020 season. Follow below for full Real Heroes 400 results.

MORE: Watch the Real Heroes 400 live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

NASCAR at Darlington live updates, highlights from Real Heroes 400

(Updates will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET. All times are oriental.)

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

The NASCAR race at Darlington on May 17 is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Of the seven NASCAR races currently scheduled in the three national series in the span of 11 days, Sunday's event in Darlington is the only "day,quot; race. Although, with a race distance of 400 miles, Sunday's event is likely to end under the lights.

Fox will broadcast five of the nine NASCAR Cup races currently on the revised schedule. The other four Cup races will be broadcast live on FS1.

MORE: Updated NASCAR Calendar for 2020

Initial NASCAR formation in Darlington

Pos. (Auto No.) Driver Maker
one (2) Brad Keselowski Ford
2 (88) Alex Bowman Chevrolet
3 (twenty-one) Matt DiBenedetto Ford
4 4 (18) Kyle busch Toyota
5 5 (10) Aric Almirola Ford
6 6 (4) Kevin Harvick Ford
7 7 (12) Ryan Blaney Ford
8 (48) Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet
9 9 (22) Joey Logano Ford
10 (eleven) Denny Hamlin Toyota
eleven (9) Chase elliott Chevrolet
12 (42) Matt Kenseth Chevrolet
13 (14) Clint bowyer Ford
14 (41) Cole Custer Ford
fifteen (19) Martin Truex Jr. Toyota
sixteen (3) Austin Dillon Chevrolet
17 (43) Bubba Wallace Chevrolet
18 years (24) William Byron Chevrolet
19 (32) Corey LaJoie Ford
twenty (twenty) Erik jones Toyota
twenty-one (6) Ryan Newman Ford
22 (one) Kurt Busch Chevrolet
2. 3 (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet
24 (17) Chris Buescher Ford
25 (37) Ryan Preece Chevrolet
26 (53) Garrett Smithley Ford
27 (00) Quin Houff Chevrolet
28 (95) Christopher Bell Toyota
29 (8) Tyler Reddick Chevrolet
30 (27) J.J. Yeley Ford
31 (3. 4) Michael McDowell Ford
32 (51) Joey Gase Ford
33 (13) Ty dillon Chevrolet
3. 4 (38) John Hunter Nemechek Ford
35 (fifteen) Brennan Poole Chevrolet
36 (77) Reed Sorenson Chevrolet
37 (96) Daniel Suarez Toyota
38 (66) Timmy Hill Toyota
39 (78) BJ McLeod Chevrolet
40 (7) Josh Bilicki Chevrolet

