NASCAR at Darlington live race updates, results, highlights from the Real Heroes 400

It's been a long and sad two months without live and real-life NASCAR races, but the action will finally start again on Sunday with the Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway.

It will not be the same as a typical NASCAR race. There will be no drunken enthusiastic fans, at least not in the stands. Teams will also have a limited number of personnel and must comply with NASCAR's new safety guidelines, which include the use of masks. But still, the races are back.

Sporting News is tracking live updates and highlights from the NASCAR race in Darlington, South Carolina to resume the 2020 season. Follow below for full Real Heroes 400 results.

MORE: Watch the Real Heroes 400 live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

NASCAR at Darlington live updates, highlights from Real Heroes 400

(Updates will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET. All times are oriental.)

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

The NASCAR race at Darlington on May 17 is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Of the seven NASCAR races currently scheduled in the three national series in the span of 11 days, Sunday's event in Darlington is the only "day,quot; race. Although, with a race distance of 400 miles, Sunday's event is likely to end under the lights.

Fox will broadcast five of the nine NASCAR Cup races currently on the revised schedule. The other four Cup races will be broadcast live on FS1.

MORE: Updated NASCAR Calendar for 2020

%MINIFYHTMLac78c139cf6bfa09688257e6b67ecb3c15%

Initial NASCAR formation in Darlington