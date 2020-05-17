My son's boyfriend is HIV positive – Up News Info

Dear Amy: When my son "Steven,quot; came out (a few years ago), I had problems at first. All I want is for him to have a happy, safe, and fulfilling relationship with someone (of any gender).

However, recently Zoom introduced us to her new boyfriend, "Adam." Adam is HIV positive. My son announced this on the Zoom call (I didn't have time to process it), and then he got mad when I asked some questions to better understand what that means.

I remember the 80s and in fact a close friend died of AIDS.

My son says I'm ignorant, but he was alive during that time, he wasn't!

I am afraid of what will happen if they stay together and have children. Will they have to live the rest of their lives for fear that Adam will accidentally infect children through a small cut? It seems like the relationship is pretty serious, and I'm trying to read ways to be supportive.

My son now threatens to cut off the contact for a few months if I can't get on board immediately.

I love my son, and Adam also seems charming, but I feel anxious about the risk of transmission.

I am not homophobic. I just need some processing time without the threat of "I'm going to cut you if you can't understand that love is love,quot; constantly hanging over my head.

Am I being unreasonable?

– Mother

Dear Mama: You and your child seem to be playing a type of game. He tells you he is gay, and your final reaction is that you just want him to be happy with a partner of "any gender."

Mom, I have news for you: he has chosen his gender, and it is not "whatever,quot;.

Then he introduces you to the charming "Adam,quot; via Zoom and immediately shows you baffling health news.

You quickly jump to the remote improbability that these two will have children and that Adam will infect their children. Whoa!

I have professional advice that will make your life much easier. If you don't know what to say or how to react to a given situation, respond only generally: "Oh, I see." "Wow, that took me by surprise. I really don't know what to say. "

Give yourself time to process things, even if you feel compelled to react.

%MINIFYHTML0f8e8b7dab1f990329f7c7bd6969345e15%

This is NOT the 1980s. You can read more about HIV, treatments, and risks on the CDC website: CDC.gov/hiv/basics.

With antiretroviral therapy, people with HIV can reduce their viral load enough to make it considered undetectable. That is a life-saving medical advance.

You should ask your child (as carefully as possible) about his own health; This could be their way of trying to tell you that you also have HIV.

Dear Amy: My older sister (83) has talked about her first love ("Fred,quot;). They dated for over a year when she was 20, but he broke up with her.

She was devastated. Eventually she married and had two children. She divorced her husband because he was abusive. She has mentioned many times that maybe she could find Fred and call him.

Jokingly, I said that maybe I can find where you are looking on the internet. She asked me if I could. This was a couple of months ago, and he hasn't asked me since.

However, I found Fred. Unfortunately, he passed away several years ago.

My other sister said that I should tell our older sister what I found. I disagree. What is the point at this stage of your life? Let her think about him if he gives her happy thoughts. I think telling her would make her very sad, but should she know the truth?

– undecided sister

Undecided Dear: I think you should tell your sister the truth, providing any information about "Fred,quot; you have. Of course she will be sad! You should be with her through her sadness, and if she wants to reflect on "what could have been," then you should also be with her through that.

Dear Amy: I mostly agreed with his advice to "quarantine Nellie nervous,quot; until she suggested that she could report her party neighbors to her town's helpline.

That advice is for important matters, not for one neighbor to report on another!

– Deranged

Dear upset: I don't like the idea of ​​neighbors watching each other, but actually, I think this is exactly what these local COVID councils are for.

(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)