Carl Crawford is best known for being the father of the baby of Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada. But now it's in the news for something much darker and more tragic.

Yesterday two people, a mother and a child, died inside their home in Houston. The two drown in the baseball player's pool.

The former MLB star, who is not a record label boss, hosted a small party at his North Houston home. Among the guests was a woman and her young son.

At one point during the party, the boy walked away and fell into his pool. The woman reportedly entered afterwards to save him. Unfortunately, neither the boy nor his mother could swim, so they both drowned.

TMZ reports that when Carl found them lifeless in the pool, he attempted to revive them. But Evelyn's baby father was unsuccessful.

The paramedics came and tried life-saving measures themselves, but it was too late, they both died.

The Governor of Texas has stated that meetings of 10 or less (which was) are currently allowed in Houston under the order to stay home.