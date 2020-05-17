MN lawmakers debate honoring pre-pandemic negotiated state employee increases – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Another issue that lawmakers are fighting for is whether or not to honor the state employee increases negotiated last year before the pandemic.

It is a decision that will affect approximately 48,000 state workers, including some who work on the front line.

"I was infected and tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. I had a fever, a cough, shortness of breath, "said Moose Lake Corrections Sergeant Jim Barbo.

The increases for state employees like Barbo were negotiated before the COVID-19 outbreak.

The second of the two salary caps is supposed to go into effect this summer, but some state lawmakers say it is no longer economically possible to honor them.

"We are not going to give the salary increase to state contracts next July, but we believe that they should obtain a salary increase last July. The problem is that nobody changes things without us approving those contracts and their salary increase is not compromised. last July. They are going backwards, which is not something you want to happen, "said Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka.

"We need to resolve these state worker contracts and not throw the entire state workforce into chaos, especially in the midst of a pandemic when these people are really working and performing essential services on our behalf," said the leader of the majority of the Camera Ryan Winkler.

"I really think we are going to be in a tough economic position as a state and we all have to be in it together," said Gazelka.

Earlier this week, Gazelka asked state employee unions to consider renegotiating.

But in a letter to Gazelka on Friday, dozens of lawmakers said the negotiated contracts must be approved for workers, many of whom work on the front lines as nurses, law enforcement officers, unemployment benefits workers and correctional officers like Sgt. . Jim Barbo

"We are asking the Minnesota Senate to stop waiting and approve contracts that were negotiated in good faith," said Barbo.

The Minnesota House voted to approve the contracts on Monday.