MN House GOP questions AG Ellison about threats of fines for businessmen planning to reopen before June 1 – Up News Info

Legislators for the Minnesota House Republican Party are questioning Attorney General Keith Ellison in a letter published Sunday after reports that the AG office threatened to fine business owners who announced plans to reopen before June 1.

According to lawmakers, several rural business owners have stated that they can no longer wait for Governor Walz to allow them to return to work and have decided to reopen with safety precautions. Because of this, some companies say the Minnesota Attorney General's Office threatened them with a fine if they stick with their plan.

"By choosing winners and losers, the Governor is forcing many Main Street business owners into bankruptcy," said State Representative Ron Kresha (R-Little Falls). "It is truly a pity that these people are now receiving threats from the Attorney General's Office when all they want to do is safely serve their neighbors, earn a living, and keep their community afloat."

In a letter written to Ellison, lawmakers ask if his office is threatening nonessential business owners with fines if they reopen before June 1. According to lawmakers, a potential fine could cost up to $ 25,000.

"Our hope is that the Attorney General will work with companies, not against them," said State Representative Rod Hamilton (R-Mountain Lake).

Lawmakers also noted that several rural Minnesota counties have reported 10 cases of COVID-19 or fewer since the pandemic began.