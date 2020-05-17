Minnesota reservists deploy to one of New York's hardest hit hospitals to fight COVID-19 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A group of Minnesota citizen citizens continues to work in the New York City area to help combat COVID-19.

Medical professionals from the 934th Aeromedical Staging Squadron were dispatched to the US epicenter. USA To relieve civilian personnel in hospitals that were invaded by an increase in patients.

In New York City, frontline health care workers were overwhelmed by the COVID-19 outbreak. It was then that the government sent military medical personnel to help.

“It was notified 16 hours in advance when we received the official word that we had the task of going until we had to report to our unit. We were there for a minimum of hours, maybe two or three and then we boarded a C-130 ”, Cpt. Kristy Saylor said.

Five members of the 934th Aeromedical Parking Squadron stationed at MSP Airport are part of 800 mobilized Army, Air Force, and Navy reservists who provide medical care at seven hospitals throughout the New York City area, the USNS Comfort and Javits Medical Station.

"We went to Lincoln Hospital, which is in the Bronx. It is known as one of the two hardest hit hospitals in all of New York, "said Staff Sgt. David Pasko said.

Pasko is a respiratory therapist. He says the patient's load was constant.

“It was quite overwhelming the number of patients who were there with ventilators and the amount of work that we had to do, going from room to room, making sure everyone was safe, and adjusting the ventilator settings, making sure we were optimizing our capacity to help these patients, "said Pasko.

"For us on the floor it was like you had finished one task and went directly to another task and you finished that one and you are directly to another task," said Rosa Blackbeer.

Their work has been as important as the collaborative effort that bought them all together.

"This is the first time that I personally participate in more than one humanitarian mission, seeing FEMA, the Joint Services, the Defense Department, civilians all together to face a crisis," said Lt. Col. Cynthia Eaton.

The army calls them Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force. Here in Minnesota, we call them heroes.

It is not known when they will return home.