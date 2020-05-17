Minnesota distilleries team up to make hand sanitizer for local communities – Up News Info

A group of Minnesota distilleries is teaming up to help their local communities in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bent Brewstillery, along with many other local artisanal distilleries, are taking a short break from spirit-making to help local people and businesses with hand sanitizers.

"It feels great to work together as an industry to do good," said Shelly Dailey, Managing Partner of Studio Distilling. "We all want to do everything we can to help our community during this time, and we are proud to support this life-changing effort!"

Bent Brewstillery distributes the bulk ingredient supply, all in accordance with the formula recommended by the World Health Organization, to provide each individual distillery with the resources to create hand sanitizer.

The full list of associated distilleries includes:

Bewstillery Bent in Roseville, MN

Studio distillation in St. Paul, MN

Ida Graves Distillery in Alexandria, MN

Copperwing Distillery in St. Louis Park, MN

Dampfwerks Distillery Co. in St. Louis Park, MN

Twin Spirits Distillery in Minneapolis, MN

Loon Liquor Distillery in Northfield, MN

Bent Brewstillery is manufacturing approximately 1,500 gallons of disinfectant per day. For more information, click here.