Millions of high school seniors & # 39; graduate together & # 39; in a star-studded celebration – News, Sports, Weather, Traffic and the best of LA / OC

Alex Biston Weather Forecast (May 17)Light rain is possible for Monday. Alex Biston reports. 8 minutes ago

Millions of high school students graduate together in a star-studded celebrationA group of celebrities came together to honor 2020 graduates with a massive, virtual ceremony hosted by LeBron James. Amy Johnson reports. 20 minutes ago

Phyllis George, pioneer in sports journalism, dies at 70Phyllis George, a pioneer in sports journalism, has died. He was 70 years old. Amy Johnson reports. 51 minutes ago

Local restaurant in Canyon Country opens for dinner serviceA local restaurant has opened for dinner in Canyon Country. Chris Holmstrom reports. 1 hour before

Man accidentally shoots himself at a party with more than 100 people in the Hollywood HillsPolice say a man accidentally shot himself at a party in the Hollywood Hills. Amy Johnson reports. 2 hours ago

11 firefighters recover after a fiery explosion in downtown Los AngelesEleven firefighters recovered Sunday after being injured in a blast of fire in downtown Los Angeles. Joy Benedict reports. 3 hours ago

Coronavirus: Angelenos visit beaches for the first time in more than a monthThis is the first weekend since the beaches have been reopened for active recreation in Los Angeles, with some restrictions, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Cristy Fajardo reports. 11 hours ago

Massive apartment fire in South Los Angeles displaces dozens of residentsAt least two people were injured in a large fire at an apartment complex in South Los Angeles, authorities said. Joy Benedict reports. 12 hours ago

11 firefighters injured after explosion, fire in downtown Los AngelesSeveral buildings caught fire after an explosion in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday night, injuring at least 10 firefighters, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. Jeff Nguyen reports. 12 hours ago

Grocery prices soar amid coronavirus pandemicGrocery prices in the country have skyrocketed at their highest rate in nearly 50 years. 16 hours ago

Local protest initiative housing homeless people in area hotelsProtesters are speaking out against the decision to convert some Los Angeles County hotels into temporary homeless shelters. Greg Mills reports. 16 hours ago

Beloved comic actor Fred Willard dies at 86Dear actor Fred Willard died at the age of 86. Tom Wait reports. 21 hours ago

CBSNLA: The Rundown (May 16)These are the latest news and weather headlines. 22 hours ago

Garcetti announces the launch of the program & # 39; Calles lentas & # 39; to temporarily restrict traffic in certain areas, allow safe walkingLos Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says the city will begin to restrict traffic in neighborhoods to give people the opportunity to safely walk outdoors. Amy Johnson reports. 1 day ago

Alex Biston Weather Forecast (May 16)We are waking up to clear the skies with temperatures rising from 80 to 90 degrees, but a cold front to move through Sunday. Alex Biston reports. 1 day ago

4 Building evacuated due to massive apartment fire in South Los Angeles that injured 2At least two people were injured in a large fire at an apartment complex in South Los Angeles, authorities said. Joy Benedict reports. 1 day ago

Garth Kemp Weather Forecast (May 15)Garth Kemp takes a look at tonight's weather forecast. 1 day ago

Pasadena resident proposes turning Old Pasadena into an outdoor plaza for pedestriansWhen asked about the idea of ​​closing Colorado Boulevard for pedestrian traffic, Mayor Terry Tornek said he contacted the Old Pasadena Administration District, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 2 days ago

Highland Park Brewery adjusts to bring out the business modelHighland Park Brewery in Highland Park has successfully changed its business model to serve customers through takeaway service. 2 days ago

Family and friends gather to mourn a hospital worker who died of COVID-19Friends, family and coworkers gathered on Friday to mourn the loss of Rosa Luna, who was a member of the cleaning team at Riverside Community Hospital. She died on May 4 of complications from the new coronavirus. 2 days ago

North Los Angeles cities ask Board of Supervisors for permission to expedite reopeningWhile the least populated and condensed areas of California have received the green light to begin reopening, most of Los Angeles County remains closed under strict home security orders. 2 days ago

House Passes $ 3 Billion Coronavirus Relief Bill, Trump Strives to Reopen CountryPresident Trump said today that the country will not wait for a coronavirus vaccine before it begins to reopen. 2 days ago

USC Class Of 2020 celebrates with virtual graduation ceremonyNearly 20,000 USC students celebrated the end of their undergraduate degrees practically this week. 2 days ago