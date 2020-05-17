Michael Jordan's game in Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals went far beyond his last shot with the Bulls.

Michael Jordan could not have written a better ending for the 1997-98 NBA season.

With less than 15 seconds to Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals, the Bulls superstar found himself isolated against Jazz guard Bryon Russell. Chicago lost by one point, and Jordan had the opportunity to close the series and give the Bulls their sixth ring and their second three mob.

Dribble right, hit Russell with a hard crossover (plus a little push), get up for the jumper, keep track. Whistle.

The camera parked at the opposite baseline shot possibly the most iconic image of Jordan's career, a triumphant champion standing alone at the top of the key and leaving the Utah crowd silent.

But that shot captured only a fraction of the greatness Jordan showed in that fourth quarter.

With just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of Game 6, the Jazz led by four points after a mid-range jump shot by Karl Malone. Jordan proceeded to score the Bulls' eight regulation endpoints: four free throws, a contested layup and the final jumper.

The final three-play sequence is when Jordan actually switched to GOAT mode.

His right end over Russell and Antoine Carr reduced the deficit to one point. In the resulting possession, the Jazz ran a set designed to give Malone room to operate on the job. Jordan, who was watching Jeff Hornacek at the time, recognized that Malone was on his back and jumped like a predator. He cleanly wiped the ball from Malone's hands with approximately 20 seconds remaining, plenty of time for more heroics of the late game.

Jordan's teammates spaced the floor and gave him room to operate. As soon as Dennis Rodman dragged his defender away from the play, Scottie Pippen waved him frantically to clear, Jordan attacked.

After a Jazz time-out, John Stockton threw a 3-pointer, but the ball hit the leading edge and fell to the ground when time expired. Jordan raised his hands in the air several times, holding up six fingers to celebrate his sixth title.

An exhausted Jordan finished Game 6 with 45 points on 15-of-35 shooting from the field (12-of-15 from the free throw line). He had contributed more than half of Chicago's points in the 87-86 victory.

Yes, it was a storybook ending for Jordan and the Bulls, but it was also very difficult to get there. Everyone remembers that last moment. It's easy to forget the work Jordan did to make it happen.