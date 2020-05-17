Michael Douglas fondly remembers that the late dad was often abandoned by his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones

Instagram

Hank Pym from Marvel Cinematic Universe remembers 'one-of-a-kind father' Kirk Douglas, who used to tease and snub him to talk to his beautiful wife Catherine on the phone.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones he remembered his late father Kirk Douglas during a new candid interview.

The couple chatted with Entertainment Tonight about their work with the live event on Friday May 15, 2020 We All Play Our Part: A Benefit for MPTF (Motion Picture & Television Fund) and reflected on what Michael's late father would think about your philanthropic efforts.

"There was no one like him. There is another generation, that was the great generation, after World War II … and Dad was unique," said Michael of his father, who died in February 2020 at the age of 103. . .

"I think he is very happy. I know he takes special pride, not so much in whatever he has worked with what I am doing with the Motion Picture Television Fund, but I know he loves Catherine (and) the work he is doing."

The star added: "He always used to make fun of me. We would call him and say, 'Okay, let me talk to your wife.' It was flirting to the end."

Catherine continued to share that she also had a weakness for her father-in-law, admitting, "He crosses our minds every day."

"Kirk, he went from a helicopter crash to a stroke a lot and then he just grew old, being alone and what does he do with it this time," he reflected. "And what was so admirable about him was that he was always involved in courageous events, wrote 11 books, worked with his rabbi, worked with his philanthropic efforts, and always created something to do and taught me that lesson."

"He always said to us, 'Write a book, do something else. What are you doing?' And I'd be working on something right now, I'm sure."