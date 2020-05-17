Michael Buble does not stop at rumors of abuse & # 39; ridiculous & # 39;

WENN

The hit maker 'I haven't met you yet' He is moving from false accusations that suggest he is abusive towards his wife Luisana Lopilato after a viral video.

A representative for singer Michael Buble demands that "ridiculous" accusations suggesting that he is abusive to his wife be stopped, Luisana Lopilato.

The Canadian star hit the headlines last month, April 2020, after he interrupted the Argentine actress during one of his regular Facebook Live chats, at a time that seemed to push and then grab her.

The clip went viral, prompting critics to question Buble's behavior behind closed doors despite Lopilato turning to social media to defend his man from "malicious" comments, insisting that his marriage remains in good standing. shape.

At the time, the Buble spokesperson also referred to the backlash with E! News, calling the controversy "a failed cyber-bullying effort" against the couple, adding: "Anyone who sees them on Facebook Live every day can see that this is a beautiful association filled with love."

Despite the statements, Buble has continued to submit negative comments online, and some enemies have even gone so far as to send him death threats, according to Lopilato, who recently expressed his horror on the Argentine television show. "Intruders"

His quotes have been distributed to multiple media outlets, and now Buble is eager to come out of the unexpected drama.

"There will be no further comment on this ridiculous accusation," a representative for Hitmaker told People.com. "I haven't met you yet."

"All you have to do is watch them together on Facebook Live every day. They are equal and loving partners and treat each other with the utmost respect. They are a beautiful couple."

Buble and Lopilato were married in 2011 and share three young children.