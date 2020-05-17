Megan Thee Stallion puts her beach body in full screen and breaks the Internet

Megan thee Stallion continues to break the Internet with her curves. Now, the "Savage,quot; singer shares bikini pictures and asks her fans to text her. Many could not believe when she returned the text message! By sharing a video and photos with her 11.2 million followers on Instagram, Megan flaunted her perfect abs while relaxing on a chair with her eyes closed. Even Halle Berry left a comment when Megan wrote that no one was stumbling because the money was already made. Halle stepped in with "Full Stop,quot; and shared a series of fiery emojis.

Megan revealed that the swimsuit was from Fashion Nova and that her friend relaxed in her loungers and sunbathed without any care in the world.

While many around the world are struggling during the Coronavirus pandemic and self-isolation, Megan seems to be taking it easy. Her photos reveal that she is having the best time of her life and that she always seems happy and energetic in her videos.

You can see a photo album with Megan and her girlfriend as they showed off their bikini bodies below.

Now Megan is encouraging all the hot girls to call her on the Hot Girl hotline and she announced the number with a little twerk and a shake.

Megan stated the following in her video that has since gone viral.

"I haven't really been able to see or connect with you since this quarantine started, so I wanted to make a way to keep in touch with you, so I got a phone just for my beauties. And I promise YOURS REALLY! Send me a message from text to rn (832) 210-1202) 🔥🔥🔥🔥 I want to talk to my true beauties! ”

You can watch the video Megan shared below.

What do you think about the latest photos and videos of Megan thee Stallion? Are you one of Megan's beauties? Are you going to call his fan line?

