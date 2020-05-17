Meagan Good Slams skin whitening rumors, says unlicensed beautician is to blame for lighter appearance

Meagan Good had to check up on some rumors today in her comment section after a fan accused her of bleaching her skin.

Meagan, who for all intents and purposes seems to have been taking care of his own affairs lately, posted a video to the Gram this weekend, alongside his emoji, showing off his flawless face.

While he received a lot of love under him (husband Devon Franklin surely seemed pleased with his foolish wife), there was one critical comment to which Meagan Good responded (gracefully).

"Meagan looked better with dark skin," wrote the commentator. "She is not so pretty anymore that she looks average … But her dark skin was above average … Why did she bleach?"

Meagan defended his good name, letting the person know to correct himself before making such an accusation.

"She was not a queen," Meagan began her response, which also explained that an unlicensed beautician was to blame for her lighter appearance.

“An (unbeknownst to me) unlicensed beautician gave me a product to correct a sun damage mark on my forehead that was dirtying my skin. Just by the grace of God, I am around 80% through recovery and daily recovery of my color. To be honest, it was an experience beyond the painful and traumatic, because I would never want that on anyone, "Meagan explained.

He ended his elegant clapback by saying, "I would really appreciate it if you didn't continue to spread assumptions and rumors. God bless you."

While Meagan didn't even have to reply to the girl, there are only a few things you should leave out. We feel you, little sister.

