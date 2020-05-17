Meagan Good finally explains why her skin is lighter after a fan asks why she bleached

Meagan Good was the it girl movie from the early 2000s. The actress has had to deal with comments about her skin color for quite some time.

Good always had caramel skin, but lately it seemed like she had done something to make her skin look lighter.

In the photos on her Instagram page, fans could often be seen commenting on her tone.

"People feel they need to lighten their skin just because the industry praises light-skinned women better than dark-skinned women, why can't we love ourselves with the skin we're in?" Said one. .

"She was at an event in my city looking pretty pale a month ago, so I don't know what's going on, but it's not the lights," added another.

This person who did some deep diving said: "I went with his GI, you can see that it is considerably lighter … filters?"

Good got fed up with the comments and decided to issue a fancy clapback to a follower.

It turns out there was something that discolored her complexion; however, she insists that it was not on purpose.

The fan wrote: "Megan looked better with dark skin … She was no longer so pretty that she looked normal … But her dark skin was above average … Why did she bleach?"

The actress explained, "I was not a queen. An unlicensed (without my knowledge) beautician gave me a product to correct a mark of sun damage on my forehead that damaged my skin."

She added that her skin is recovering from the accident.

‘By the grace of God only; I have an 80% recovery and I recover my color daily. To be honest, it was an experience beyond painful and traumatic because I would never want that on anyone. I would really appreciate it if you didn't continue to spread assumptions and rumors. God bless you.

Maybe people will just leave Good on the subject now.



