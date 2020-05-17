Mass lawmakers evaluate bill to allow supervised injection sites

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts lawmakers are weighing legislation that would legalize supervised injection sites for drug users.

On Friday, the Mental Health, Substance Abuse and Recovery Committee favorably reported on a reworked version of the legislation that would legalize the sites.

The legislation would authorize the Department of Public Health to establish at least two sites as part of a 10-year pilot program. The bill requires DPH to create a licensing process for specific sites. Local health boards would have to agree to participate in the pilot program before a site can be considered in their communities.

DPH-licensed sites would be required to provide hygienic space, clinical participant monitoring by healthcare professionals or trained individuals, confidentiality for participants, harm reduction consultation, sterile injection supplies, and access to referrals to additional treatment and recovery services.

Sites would also be required to establish safety protocols and communicate with neighboring businesses, community members, the police, and first responders.

"The message we send to those facing addiction disease is that we see you, we value you, and we want you to live," said Rep. Marjorie Decker, chair of the Democratic committee and the Cambridge House of Representatives. Press release.