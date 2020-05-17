Marc Maron talks about the sudden death of his girlfriend Lynn Shelton, says he is "heartbroken,quot;

After director Lynn Shelton's sudden death, her boyfriend, comedian Marc Maron, issued an emotional statement revealing that he is "heartbroken,quot; over her passing. Shelton – who directed Maron on the Netflix series Radiance – He passed away Friday at the age of 54 after collapsing due to illness (unrelated to COVID-19).

In a statement published to IndiewireMaron shared the "terrible news,quot; and said Shelton had a previously unknown underlying condition. She explained that the doctors were unable to save her even though they tried.

Lynn Shelton loved the actors and we loved her too. She was a dream on set. Her lovely, sunny energy was contagious, and the actors always traveled to the video village between takes to be close to her. She had such calm power and I will miss her. Rest in peace, Lynn. I love you. pic.twitter.com/jGvbSV3fN1 – Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) May 16, 2020

“I loved her very much as I know that many of you also did. It is devastating. I'm level, heartbroken and in complete shock and I really don't know how to move forward right now, "said Maron." She was a beautiful, kind, caring and charismatic artist. Her spirit was pure joy. She made me happy. I made her happy. We were Happy. It made her laugh all the time. We laughed a lot. We were starting a life together. I really can't believe what is happening. This is a horrible and sad loss. "

Shelton had a successful directorial career in Hollywood. Seattle native's first film was 2006 Let's go way back and she also directed 2009 Humpday He wrote and directed a total of eight films during his career, including those in 2019. Trust sword, which starred Maron.

Her television directing credits include Mad Men, Master of None, Fresh Off the Boat, The Mindy Project, New Girl, Little Fires Everywhere, and The morning show.

The news of Shelton's death has prompted numerous celebrities to visit Twitter and Instagram to express their sadness and honor Shelton's memory. Mark Duplass worked with Shelton often, writing that his "unlimited creative energy and infectious spirit were unrivaled."

See this post on Instagram I am so devastated to hear about the passing of Lynn Shelton yesterday. I am completely in shock because this vibrant, talented and moving filmmaker is no longer with us. Lynn was very passionate about our show, Little Fires Everywhere. She said the book really spoke to her, and that she wanted to run a program that spoke meaningfully about motherhood, sexuality, race and class in the United States. And she did it. She cared deeply about the WHOLE cast and crew, making sure we all felt heard, seen, and appreciated. Lynn also shared much of her life with us. Her love for her son, how motherhood changed her life, her decisions changed her life and made her the woman she was. I feel so lucky to be able to collaborate with Lynn on both The Morning Show and Little Fires Everywhere. His spirit touched so many people in the world of cinema. His memory lives on in our days alive together on set and in his wonderful films. Please look at his work and see his talent for yourself. #RestInPeaceLynn 🙏🏻💫💜 A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on May 16, 2020 at 2:19 pm PDT

Mindy Kaling echoed the statement, writing that Shelton's energy was contagious and that the actors always "traveled to the video village between takes to be close to her." Reese Witherspoon wrote that she was "devastated,quot; to learn of Shelton's passing, and that she was "completely shocked,quot; to discover that the "vibrant, talented and moving filmmaker is no longer with us."

Ad

Lynn Shelton is survived by her eight-year-old husband Kevin Seal and her son Milo.



Post views:

0 0