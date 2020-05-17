Man dies after being found near student apartments in Denton – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man died Saturday night after he was found near a student apartment complex in Denton, police said.

Police said they responded to a 200 block from S. Bonnie Brae Street near the UC Denton apartment complex, in regards to an unconscious person.

Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim has not yet been revealed. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

No further information has yet been released as police are still searching for suspects.

Anyone with information should call the police at 940.349.8109.