Man charged after chasing 120 mph on Maine Turnpike

FALMOUTH, Maine (AP) – A Houlton man faces numerous charges after a highway chase involving speeds of up to 120 miles per hour, state police said Sunday.

Michael Pierce, 43, was charged Saturday with eluding a police officer, driving to compromise and driving with a suspended license.

Police initially tried to stop Pierce's car in Sabattus after receiving multiple calls from a southbound vehicle that was driving erratically and accelerating on the Maine Turnpike. The car continued to move in and out of the breakdown lane before stopping at Falmouth.

Pierce was taken to the Cumberland County Jail, where it is unclear if he has an attorney.