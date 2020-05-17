Man accidentally shoots himself in a mass gathering involving more than 100 people in the Hollywood Hills – Up News Info Los Angeles

HOLLYWOOD HILLS (CBSLA) – Police say a man accidentally shot himself at a party in the Hollywood Hills.

The party was on Miller Drive near Hedges Place on Saturday night.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, more than 100 people attended the party, which was a violation of the county's ban on large gatherings.

Officers learned of the shooting when they arrived on the scene.

Police say the man admitted to accidentally shooting himself in the leg. He was taken to a hospital. His current condition was not known.

Police say many partygoers were from out of state. Authorities believe the property was an Airbnb rental.