Malibu reopens all city parks on Friday – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Loosening of restrictions in Los Angeles County continued on Friday, and the city of Malibu announced that it would reopen all of its parks to the public on Friday.

The city reported that Malibu Bluffs Park, Legacy Park, Las Flores Creek Park, Trancas Canyon Park and Dog Park, and Malibu Equestrian Park had reopened as of noon.

“It is important to the mental and physical well-being of our community to be able to enjoy the outdoor recreation, relaxation and sports, fresh air and natural beauty that we appreciate in Malibu, so I am very happy to be able to open our Parks of the city today, ”Mayor Karen Farrer said in a statement.

Similar to the requirements at all other parks, trails and beaches in Los Angeles County, visitors must wear cloth masks whenever they are close to others and physical distance guidelines are in effect. Athletics or group activities are not allowed.

People can only use the parks with members of their own homes.

All Los Angeles County beaches reopened Wednesday after being closed for several weeks, although their parking lots remain closed. All of the golf courses and almost all of the parks and trails in the city and county of Los Angeles reopened last weekend.