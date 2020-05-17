Malden City Hall President Apologizes For Parking Lot Birthday Party

The chairman of the Malden City Council apologized after he reportedly threw a 21st birthday party for his daughter in a city parking lot on Wednesday night that was interrupted by police.

Jadeane Sica-Bernbaum took possession of the party, which was held in the Mixx 360 parking lot on Broadway and lasted approximately half an hour, in a publication made to the Malden (MA) Policy page on Facebook. It included a parade and a DJ, he said.

About 40 to 50 people were at the party when the police arrived, according to Boston 25 News. The news station said that no one was charged, but police noted that not everyone was socially estranged.

In his post, Sica-Bernbaum said his street is "small," which prompted the parking meeting. She added that the DJ is a family friend, acknowledged that some people were closer to 6 feet ("people who probably lived together,quot;) and that she was "surprised,quot; that they called the police.

Sica-Bernbaum said it has "cost her a lot,quot; not to be able to celebrate important life events with her children. Along with the 21-year-old daughter, she is a senior in high school.

"Children are social creatures, and the impact this isolation has had on their mental health is real," he wrote. "Many of you know that I have worked tirelessly on things like parades, recognition for our nurses, and signs to graduate seniors to bring some normality not just to my children, but to as many Maldivians as I can."

The text of the Sica-Bernbaum Facebook post appears below.

It's hard for me to say, but let me get you out of the way. I'm guilty. Yes, I said it, I'm guilty. Let me explain. Like many parents, I have struggled a lot with the impact this pandemic has had on my children. With a high school student and a recently turned 21-year-old daughter, it has been hard to see them forget about typical milestone celebrations. I know I am not alone. Children are social creatures, and the impact this isolation has had on their mental health is real. Many of you know that I have worked tirelessly on things like parades, recognition for our nurses, and signs to graduate older adults to bring some normality not just to my kids, but to all the Maldivians I can. On Wednesday night I thought I would try something different to recognize my daughter's 21st birthday. We had a small parade, mainly my family, some friends. Since my street is small, we are in the Mixx 360 rear parking lot (with the owner's permission). We were there maybe 30 minutes or so. We had no intention of spending more than an hour there. Yes, I have a DJ, he is a friend of the family. Were some people less than 6 feet together? Sure, the people who lived together most likely. I will not claim that it was the most perfect execution of the patterns of social distancing. But I was surprised when someone called the police, who responded and reminded us of the importance of observing such measures. I was even more surprised when someone called Fox News and Channel 7. Apparently, today they are going to run with the big story. %MINIFYHTML6687b5a71b5bd2020629d9be8e038b9817% It certainly wasn't my intention to send a bad message. I take this pandemic seriously and, like all of you, you cannot wait for us to overcome it. But above all, I am a mother. A mother who is doing her best to find the right balance during a difficult time. If I was wrong, I will have it. Like anyone with children, I would move mountains for them, and I was just trying to find something semi normal for my 21 year old daughter. So Jadeane Sica, the mother, will continue to try to be the best mother she can be and will do so respecting the role we all play in defeating this horrible virus. Jadeane Sica, the city councilor, apologizes if that sent a bad message. I am proud as hell of how we have come together as a community at this difficult time. My thoughts and prayers go out to those who have lost a loved one. While it's disappointing to see someone motivated to embarrass me about this, I think if I finish I can end my political career with the worst thing anyone can say about me, I probably have done well.

