Make every entry count. Cancer-affected coach Gail Klock writes a playbook about squeezing joy from the end of life. – Up News Info

Determined to count to the last inning, Gail Klock trains softball while in hospice. The Colorado Peaches need Klock too much for his coach to hide under the covers, waiting for the cancer to take him away. Death can wait, while peaches perfect their punches in hitting practice.

"I don't think I'm doing a very good job with this dying business and being at peace with it," said Klock, writing the playbook on how to squeeze joy from the end of life.

Ever since she fell in love with sports as a child in the 1950s, spring smelled of sweet anticipation, even now, with the air laden with sad farewells.

At a ballpark near his Lakewood home, the lawn in the garden turns green like unbridled hope, while the dirt on the field begs a shortstop to stab a dirt ball in the hole. The Peaches, a women's softball team with 50-year-old rookies and seasoned veterans approaching the 90s, take to the field to practice, eager for Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado or any major league player wanting to play again in the era of the coronavirus. .

One of the great sports truths has been reinforced by this pandemic: when the sun shines, none of us has time to waste.

So as the sarcoma that began to fester in Klock's hip spread to his lungs and lymph nodes, his psychologist's recent words made perfect sense: "You don't have to be at peace with death, Gail. You've been a fighter your whole life. Of course you're fighting now. "

On May 31st, donning masks that will not only protect them from the dangers of COVID-19, but also appear destined to absorb heartfelt tears, the Peaches will gather at Addenbrooke Park in the Denver suburbs, as Klock receives an award Colorado Sportswomen Lifetime Achievement Special

"We don't know how much time Gail has left," said Fran Simon, the youngest player in the Peaches lineup. "We heard her say to us, 'Look, I'm not going to be (alive) for a tournament in October.' And that's really difficult. But she also talks about going to batting practice next week, because she's a teacher and coach in her core ".

During my life covering sports, benefiting from an endless seminar taught by Hall of Fame coaches, I was fortunate enough to sit on the knee of the late John Wooden in the Final Four. A warm bear hug from NHL legend Scotty Bowman squeezed me away from a hockey rink on a golf course in Scotland.

Well it seems to me that Klock has also mastered the best magic trick performed by Wooden and Bowman. To become a true great leader, a coach must first be a selfless server, because all of those wins sound hollow unless the love for player development lacks ego and is offered as a humble gift.

"I fell in love with sports when I was a kid, because I was good at it, even though a girl who played sports was so frowned on at the time that I was sometimes embarrassed, as if it was inappropriate," said Klock, born 30. August 1947, in Pueblo.

Klock is too humble to say it, so I'll shout it from Mount Evans: he was born with a pioneering spirit as untamable as the Rocky Mountains.

Wanting the game in his hands, Klock gravitated to the pitcher's mound as a boy, hitting the kids on the playground. Undeterred by the restrictive and damaging social customs of the 1960s, he organized pickup basketball games against girls from a city school, even though a high school principal threatened her with expulsion, as if sweating was against state teen law. Girls.

Upon graduation from the state of Colorado, Klock fought for women's sports equality on the front lines of Title IX battles, as a coach at Wake Forest, Brown, and Colorado School of Mines, where she simultaneously directed the volleyball, softball, and basketball programs. Decades before "Modern Family,quot; became a popular television show, Klock and his longtime partner raised two beautiful daughters, conceived by artificial insemination.

Get the picture? The challenges make Klock feel alive.

After doctors discovered sarcoma in his hip during the summer of 2011, he not only got rid of the disease, but put his sneakers back on the basketball court. "When I got the little pin that declared I was cancer free for five years," said Klock, "it meant more to me than any sports trophy I have ever won."

However, the cancer returned with a vengeance a year ago, refusing to be arrested this time. But give up? No way.

In June 2019, confined to a local hospital bed after 10-hour surgery, Klock coached the Peaches on his cell phone, while playing in a tournament in New Mexico, with the coach making a smart pitch change through from Facetime. The team brought Klock home a silver medal from the National Senior Games.

"I can't stand seeing a hospital room anymore," Klock told me last week. "But I do want to have one more birthday, just to say yes … and because I can."

A competitor always keeps count. As a coach, your most cherished satisfaction is sharing the fleeting perfection a player feels when a well-balanced bat puts a jolt on a softball. So perhaps it is no surprise that Klock took selflessly during one of his last spring days on Earth to teach me a new definition of playing to win.

A champion savors every inning, grateful for every moment of joy, until the final outing.