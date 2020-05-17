Lynn Shelton Partner and Contributor Marc Maron Trouble Statement – Up News Info

Director Lynn Shelton's collaborator and romantic partner Marc Maron released a statement about her death, saying doctors tried to save her.

"She collapsed yesterday morning after being sick for a week," said Maron. "There was a previously unknown underlying condition. It wasn't Covid 19. The doctors couldn't save her. They tried it. Hard.

“I loved her very much as I know that many of you also did. It is devastating. I am level, heartbroken and in complete shock and I really don't know how to move forward right now. I needed all of you to know. I don't know some of you. Some I do. I'm just trying to let the people who matter to her know.

“She was a beautiful, kind, loving and charismatic artist. His spirit was pure joy. She made me happy. I made her happy. We were happy. It made her laugh all the time. We laughed a lot. We were starting a life together.

"I really can't believe what is happening. This is a sad horrible loss.

Shelton, director, writer, and producer known for her work on Humpday and more recently the miniseries Little fires everywhere, He died Friday in Los Angeles at age 54 of complications from a previously unidentified blood disorder.

She was collaborating with Maron on a script for an upcoming movie, and was in a romantic relationship with him at the time of his death.

The Hollywood veteran was the lead voice for the new American independent film movement of the 2000s, employing her signature style for award-winning films, including Your sister's sister (2011) From outside to inside (2017) and last year Sword of trust, who starred as Maron as a pawn shop owner who gets a sword that can prove the South won the Civil War. Shelton had a role in the film as Maron's ex-girlfriend Deirdre.

