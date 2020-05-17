Lynn Shelton, director of "Little Fires Everywhere," dies at 54 – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Lynn Shelton, a freelance filmmaker who directed "Humpday,quot; and "Little Fires Everywhere,quot;, died. She was 54 years old.

Shelton's publicist Adam Kersh said in a statement Saturday that he died Friday in Los Angeles of an unidentified blood disorder.

Shelton had become the lead voice for the new American independent film movement. She caused a stir with her low-budget movies, then splashed through her television work, including

"Mad Men,quot;, "Fresh Off the Boat,quot;, "The Mindy Project,quot; and "GLOW,quot;.

He directed four episodes of the Hulu miniseries "Little Fires Everywhere," starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington.

"We did a lot of things together," said Mark Duplass on Twitter. He was a frequent contributor to Shelton, starring in his 2009 movie "Humpday," which was a representation of male sexuality.

through a female lens. The actor said he lost a "dear friend,quot; and admired his creativity.

"I wish we could have done more," Duplass said. “His unlimited creative energy and infectious spirit were unrivaled. She made me better. We hit heads, invent, laugh, push each other. I like

family. What a profound loss.

Shelton began her film career in her mid-30s after initially being an aspiring actress and photographer. He then wrote and directed eight feature films over the span of 14 years.

The statement said she had a "contagious laugh, was full of life and had a esprit de corps that touched many."

Ava DuVernay said Shelton changed her life after awarding her an award at the Sundance Film Festival in 2012.

"She proudly announced my name," said DuVernay, who posted a photo on Twitter that included both filmmakers. “He gave it to me with love. Rooted for me long after. I can't believe I'm writing this. Rest in peace, beauty. Thanks for your movies. And for your kindness.

