Ludacris R. Kelly references in a new song: says he would not take him with his daughters

Ludacris and Nelly brought a lot of traffic to the respective social media accounts on Saturday night. The outlet, Variety, reported that part of the draw was related to their hitting and name calling among them amid the COVID-19 blockade.

According to the publication, the collaboration between the two rappers generated many successes due to the large number of celebrities who visited Livestream, including Tiffany Haddish, Chance The Rapper, Snoop Dogg and many others, in addition to their combined followers.

However, the part of the session that attracted the most attention was related to something completely different. During Ludacris' song, "The Silence of the Lambs," the rapper introduced a series of modern references that many fans loved to hear, including one about R. Kelly, who is currently in jail.

In her song, Ludacris stated that while she loves R. Kelly, she certainly would not let the R,amp;B artist surround her daughters. In addition, he later mentioned "Bill Huxtable,quot;, the character portrayed by the formerly legendary Bill Cosby.

Ludacris returned to the rap game with a series of unreleased tracks. Due to the rapper's legendary status in the industry, it's undeniable that he was able to get traits from some of the biggest names in the industry right now, including Chance The Rapper.

Ludacris' new song is Lil Wayne and begins with "I love R. Kelly, but I feel uncomfortable with my daughters,quot; pic.twitter.com/xLRF6mHspK – Mr. Fab (@tweetKOBO) May 16, 2020

After her Instagram Live session, Ludacris promoted a new initiative called Kid Nation. Obviously, Ludacris, in his song, was referring to two of the most controversial #MeToo cases in the mainstream media.

R. Kelly, for example, is currently awaiting trial after being charged with a large number of crimes related to the sexual abuse of girls and young women. Kelly has requested to be released from jail multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bill Cosby was also sentenced, convicted, and then jailed for sexually assaulting Andrea Constand sixteen years ago. The comedian has also been calling for an early release, although the requests by both artists have been hastily rejected by a court of law.



