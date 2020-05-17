Ludacris' hilarious reaction to Nelly, suggesting they are touring together, goes viral and fans can't help but remember.

Ludacris and Nelly are the latest hit makers to join the Verbauz rap battles of Timbaland and they definitely did a great job for no less than three hours! It was like traveling back in time to the 2000s for their fans and they got everything they wanted from the two rappers, including releasing a couple of new songs!

However, there were also some technical difficulties during the live broadcast, as well as lots of fun moments!

But what really caught the fans was Ludacris's reaction to Nelly suggesting they should tour together!

"After this we will do the Luda Nelly Verzuz tour," Nelly said excitedly.

However, it really didn't seem like the other man was on board.

The only way he reacted to this suggestion was by giving the camera a rather blank look.

Ludacris seemed very impressed and fans loved his facial expression, making it clear in his tweets that he made them laugh out loud!

Nelly: We will do the Nelly and Luda tour! Luda pic.twitter.com/mdyWUvpifi – DJ Kopeman #GrooveTheoryDayParty (@KopemanD) May 17, 2020

The moment was quick to go viral on Twitter, inspiring lots of jokes and memes that looked like Ludacris' face when he heard that suggestion on tour together.

NeNe Leakes with a glass of champagne in hand and a gif from an Eddie Murphy movie are just a few of the memes used to highlight Ludacris' hilarious and confusing reaction.

One user tweeted: ‘Oh wowwwww Does Nelly want to take this on tour? You better bring Luda's wifi connection. #VERZUZ ".

This was a reference to the technical difficulties the 3 hour battle had.

It turns out that Nelly was having trouble with her wifi connection.

Oddly, he didn't mind that much and just kept rapping and singing carefree the entire time as Ludacris tried to fix the problem.

Nelly also closed the session several times to try to fix her wifi problem and that's when Ludacris took the opportunity to leave her new song with Lil & # 39; Wayne Wayne titled Silence of the Lambs.



