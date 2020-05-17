Look at the stars of Mad Men, then and now

Five years have passed since we said goodbye to the 1960s.

The 60's Crazy men, that is to say.

On May 17, 2015, the creator's iconic AMC drama Matthew Weiner, which provided an incisive view of life in the United States in the turbulent 1960s through the lens of the advertising agency Sterling Cooper and its many employees, finally reached the fall of 1970 and the end of its seven-season saga. .

And after doing Jon Hamm, Elisabeth Moss, January Jones, Christina Hendricks and Kiernan Shipka (to name just a few) familiar names and stars in their own right, he put a point in Don Draper's story (not to mention those of his family and colleagues) while suggesting that it was his attendance at a meditation class that led to the iconic Coca-Cola commercial "Hilltop,quot; from 1971. You know, the one with the jingle "I'd like to buy the world a Coca-Cola."

In the five years since then, the stars of the show have gone on to great things. So, in honor of the fifth anniversary of the finale, we thought we would get in touch with them.