Look at the stars of Mad Men, then and now

Five years have passed since we said goodbye to the 1960s.
The 60's Crazy men, that is to say.
On May 17, 2015, the creator's iconic AMC drama Matthew Weiner, which provided an incisive view of life in the United States in the turbulent 1960s through the lens of the advertising agency Sterling Cooper and its many employees, finally reached the fall of 1970 and the end of its seven-season saga. .
And after doing Jon Hamm, Elisabeth Moss, January Jones, Christina Hendricks and Kiernan Shipka (to name just a few) familiar names and stars in their own right, he put a point in Don Draper's story (not to mention those of his family and colleagues) while suggesting that it was his attendance at a meditation class that led to the iconic Coca-Cola commercial "Hilltop,quot; from 1971. You know, the one with the jingle "I'd like to buy the world a Coca-Cola."
In the five years since then, the stars of the show have gone on to great things. So, in honor of the fifth anniversary of the finale, we thought we would get in touch with them.
From winning Emmy Awards to ending marriages, they sure have been busy. Look what the cast of Crazy men He has been doing, and how much they have changed, since he came back to life today.
AMC / RADICAL MEDIA / ZUMA, Getty Images
Jon Hamm
Since appearing as the stoic and reserved publicist Don Draper (aka Dick Whitman), Hamm has appeared on shows including Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Wet American Summer Summer: First Day of Camp, Good Omens and Curb your enthusiasmwhile also starring in the movies Baby Driver, Tag, Bad Times at El Royaleand Richard Jewell. Then it will be seen in the expected sequel Top Gun: Maverick. Only months later Crazy men went off the air, he and his partner Jennifer Westfeldt divided after almost 20 years together.
AMC / RADICAL MEDIA / ZUMA, Getty Images
Elisabeth Moss
Moss followed seven seasons as feminist icon Peggy Olson jumping into another seminal feminist role, Offred's in the Hulu adaptation of The Maid's Tale, which debuted in 2017 and earned her an Emmy for Best Leading Actress in a Drama that year. The series has been renewed for a fourth season, although, as of the time of publication, its return date remains TBD. In 2017, he also returned to the role of Robin Griffin, from which he originated. Jane Campion& # 39; s Top of the lake in 2013, for the follow-up series with subtitles chinese girl. She also appeared in the movies Its smell, we, the kitchen and The invisible man. The next one will be seen in Wes Anderson& # 39; s The French office, expiring in 2020.
AMC / RADICAL MEDIA / ZUMA, Getty Images
Christina Hendricks
After saying goodbye to Joan Holloway, Hendricks starred in the short series. Another period, Hap and Leonard and Tin Star before getting the lead role in the NBC crime drama Good girls. She also appeared in the movies Bad Santa 2, The Neon Demon, The Strangers: Prey at Night and American woman, while lending its voice to the years 2019 Toy Story 4. In October 2019, she and her husband Geoffrey Arend announced their separation after 10 years of marriage.
AMC / RADICAL MEDIA / ZUMA, Getty Images
Vincent Kartheiser
After leaving behind the ambitious and privileged Pete Campbell, Kartheiser has turned to shows like Casual, the way and The OA, while starring in the short series 2019 Innocent proven. He also appeared in the movies. America's most hated woman, my friend Dahmer and More likely to murder. In 2016, it was revealed that he and his wife Alexis Bledel He had secretly welcomed a son in the fall of 2015.
AMC / RADICAL MEDIA / ZUMA, Shutterstock
January jones
Since taking leave of the polarizing role of Betty Draper, Jones has transitioned into comedy with a lead role in the Fox comedy. The last man on earth, which aired for four seasons through 2018. After that, it appeared in a couple of Netflix dramas: The politician, which returns for the second season in June 2020, and Spinning, which was canceled after one season.
AMC / Charley Gallay / Getty images for Netflix
Kiernan Shipka
At just 16 years old when she said goodbye to the role of Sally Draper, Shipka went on to star Fief and currently Netflix Sabrina's chilling adventures. She also appeared in a couple of Netflix movies, The silence and Let it Snow.
Frank Ockenfels / AMC / Gregg DeGuire / WireImage
John Slattery
After playing lead partner Roger Sterling, Slattery appeared on the shows. Wet Hot American Summer: first day of camping, veep, modern love and actually Mrs. America. He will soon star in the Fox drama following, debuting in the fall of 2020. Starting in 2015 Ant Man, he also repeated his Iron Man 2 role of Tony Stark Howard's father in a total of three films, including the epic Avengers Endgame in 2019. Slattery has also had roles in the movies. Highlight and Churchill.
Frank Ockenfels / AMC / Jimi Celeste / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Robert Morse
Since playing the highly eccentric Bert Cooper, Morse has played Dominick Dunne on FX & # 39; s American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpsons, while also returning to Broadway for the first time since 1990 with a role in the 2016-17 production of The first page.
Frank Ockenfels / AMC / Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images
Jared Harris
After Lane Pryce tragically retired in season five, Harris had roles in The Expansion, The Crown, The Terror, Chernobyl and Carnival row. He also appeared in the movies. Pompeii, Poltergeist, The Man from U.N.C.L.E.and Ally. Then it will be seen in the film adaptation of Marvel & # 39; s Morbid. A year after his 2012 Crazy men departed, Harris married his third wife, Allegra Riggio. It was her third marriage.
Jaimie Trueblood / AMC / Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic / Getty Images
Kevin Rahm
Since playing Don's partner-turned rival, Ted Chaough, Rahm has appeared on the shows. Bates Motel Lady Secretary and Lethal weapon. He also starred in the 2017 Netflix movie. Clinical.
Justina Mintz / AMC / Paul Archuleta / Getty Images
Jessica Paré
Ever since he enchanted Don (and us) as his second wife, Zou bisou bisou-ing Megan, Paré has been starring on CBS & # 39; Seal team. She also appeared in the movies Brooklyn and Love Sick. Just before Crazy men aired her series finale, she and her musician husband John Kastner welcomed a son Blues Anthony Paré Kastner.
AMC / Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic / Getty Images
Ben feldman
After his Michael Ginsburg cut his nipple and out of the psych ward, Feldman began to appeal. Silicon Valley and starred in the short NBC comedy From a to Z before finding success with Hypermarket online in 2015. The work comedy is heading into its sixth season. He also appeared in the movies. Both above and below, 400 days, Among us and Thumper In November 2017, he and his wife. Michelle Mulitz she welcomed her first child, Charlie. A daughter, whose name has not been released publicly, arrived in May 2019.
Images from AMC / Entertainment via ZUMA / Robby Klein / Getty Images
Rich Sommer
Since playing Harry Crane, Sommer has appeared on shows like Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp, Grey & # 39; s Anatomy, Masters of Sex, GLOWand to run. He currently stars in the CW In the dark. He also appeared in the movies. LBJ, Bride's Day and A useless and stupid gesture.
Images from AMC / Entertainment via ZUMA / Andrew Toth / Getty Images
Michael Gladis
After her Paul Kinsey left with the Hare Krishnas, Gladis appeared on the shows. Eagleheart, Lucifer, feed the beast and Criminal minds. Currently stars in Showtime & # 39; s Penny Dreadful: City of Angels. Gladis has also appeared in the movies. Badassdom Knights Not Safe for Work and Terminator: Genisys. In July 2018, he and 2 broken girls Actress Beth Behrs get marry.
AMC / Entertainment Pictures via ZUMA / Paul Bruinooge / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Bryan Batt
After closed gay Sal Romano was written at the end of the third season, Batt had a recurring role on MTV. Shout and has appeared in episodes of NCIS, NCIS: New Orleans, Tales from the City and EastSiders. He also appeared in the movies. 12 years of slavery, Parkland, LBJ and Billionaire Boys Club. Batt has also published two books, 2010 She is not heavy, she is my mother: a memory and 2011 Big and easy style. In 2014, he and his longtime partner. Tom Cianfichi, an event planner, got married. They both own Hazelnut, a home decor and furniture store in New Orleans.
Images from AMC / Entertainment via ZUMA / Rachel Luna / Getty Images
Aaron Staton
Since his days as Ken Cosgrove, Staton has appeared on the shows. Ray Donovan, Bridal Guide to Divorce, Castle Rock, Narcos: Mexico, God made me a friendand Amazing.
Justina Mintz / AMC / Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic / Getty Images
Jay R. Ferguson
After stealing Peggy's heart as art director Stan Rizzo, Ferguson starred in the short-lived series. The real O & # 39; Neals and Living Biblically, appeared in Twin peaks and The murder of Gianni Versace: American Crime Storyand currently appears in The Conners and Bramble.
Michael Yarish / AMC / Jason Merritt / Getty Images
Christopher Stanley
Since dragging Betty as second husband Henry Francis, Stanley has appeared in episodes of American crime, lethal weapon, Waco and Narcos: Mexico.
AMC / JC Olivera / WireImage / Getty Images
Maggie siff
From his brief time as Rachel Menken, Siff spent six seasons as Tara Knowles as FX. Sons of Anarchy. In 2016, he began starring in the hit Showtime. Thousands of millions. After getting married Paul Ratliff in 2012 he welcomed his daughter Lucy in April 2014.
AMC / Jason LaVeris / FilmMagic / Getty Images
Jared Gilmore
As the third actor to play Don and Betty's son Bobby, Gilmore appeared in the third and fourth seasons of the show. He left in 2011 to take on the role of Henry Mills in the long ABC fantasy series. Once Upon a time. In March 2019, he signed with the professional electronic sports team Atlanta Reign as a streamer, competing in the Overwatch League.
AMC / Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic / Getty Images
Mason Vale Cotton
As the fourth and final Bobby, Vale joined the show in the fifth season and stayed with him until the end of the series. Since then, he appeared in an episode of the short Fox series. The grinder, lent his voice as the title role of Arnold Shortman in the 2017 animated television movie Hello Arnold !: The Jungle Movie, and also appeared in the original Crackle movie Crazy families.
