Logan Williams' mom confirms actor died of overdose

The cause of death of the star of & # 39; The Flash & # 39; It has been confirmed by her own mother, more than a month after her death, as a fentanyl overdose after her fight against rehabilitation and addiction.

Actor Logan Williams He died of a fentanyl overdose at the age of 16, his mother confirmed.

Marlyse Williams spoke to the New York Post about her son, who played a young Barry Allen on "The CW network"The flash"and confirmed the tragic circumstances surrounding his death.

"His death will not be in vain," he shared. "He is going to help a lot of people along the way."

She continued to share that she discovered that he was using marijuana when acting became "too stressful" and that he also went to rehab to combat his addiction.

However, Logan was "in complete denial because he was so embarrassed", and she had done "everything humanly possible, everything a mother could do. I did everything possible, but she handcuffed him to try to keep him safe."

"We didn't want people to know because of the trial, because of the shame, because of the criticism. We wanted it to go away," added Marlyse.

Williams appeared as young Allen in eight episodes. Her credits also include the Hallmark Channel network drama "When he calls the heart"