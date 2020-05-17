Local restaurant in Canyon Country opens for dinner service – Up News Info Los Angeles

CANYON COUNTRY (CBSLA) – A local restaurant has been opened for dinner in Canyon Country.

Adam Finley, the operating owner of Crazy Otto’s Diner, said he will allow limited outside seating for customers.

Los Angeles County guidelines currently prohibit serving dinner food on site.

“We open but with limited seats. We set up tables outside, trying to keep people six feet away, like they do in grocery stores, "Finley said. "We are using all things to go. We just need to open, you know? That's why we are here."

Finley also said its sales have plummeted 85 percent since the pandemic.