Little Richard will rest in his Alma Mater Oakwood University

The legendary Rock and Roll pioneer will be buried next Wednesday May 20 at Alabama's historically black university where he once studied theology.

Up News Info –

Rock and roll pioneer Little Richard he will be buried in the grounds of his Alabama alma mater.

A private funeral will take place on Wednesday May 20, 2020 when hit creator "Tutti Frutti" will be buried at Oakwood Memorial Gardens at the University of Oakwood, director Gerald Kibble told The Associated Press.

%MINIFYHTML8cb666e681f47e251d21ec4d7a5d6f2c17%

The groundbreaking musician studied theology at the historically black university, owned by officials of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, in the late 1950s, according to his good friend, Pastor Bill Minson.

%MINIFYHTML8cb666e681f47e251d21ec4d7a5d6f2c18%

Little Richard lost his battle with bone cancer in Tennessee on May 9, 2020. He was 87 years old.