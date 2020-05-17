Listen: NEMPAC opera project serenades the North End on the balcony of Hanover St.

North End residents and socially estranged spectators enjoyed a relaxing opera on the balcony Saturday night on Hanover Street, courtesy of Tresca restaurant and the North End Music and Performing Arts Center (or NEMPAC) Opera Project .

In a video captured by Tresca chef Rich Tresca Ansara, interpreter Fred C. VanNess, Jr. is seen making beautiful sounds from the balcony of restaurant table 77.

Balcony concerts are intended to provide relaxing entertainment and lift your spirits during stay-at-home orders due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Concerts from Tresca's balcony will continue every Saturday until the shelter is lifted, according to the restaurant's Facebook post.

The Opera NEMPAC Project also detailed the event on Facebook, providing more information about the artists and the established schedule, which was from 4 to 6 p.m.

Spectators are encouraged to gather and listen, but at a safe distance.