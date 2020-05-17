Lisa Rinna puts her beach body on full display in a new sensual swimsuit photo

Lisa Rinna is showing off her beach body in new swimsuit photos that she shared on her official Instagram account. With 2.3 million followers, Lisa is one of the most popular cast members in Beverly Hills Royal Housewives And she showed off her fabulous figure while wearing a PQ Swim black lace bikini. It is hard to believe that Lisa is 56 years old as she looks years younger and does not have a drop of fat. She is aging beautifully and looks like a sister to her two beautiful daughters who she shares with her husband Harry Hamlin instead of her mother. Harry and Lisa are the parents of Delilah, 21, and Amelia, 18.

Posing with her hands behind her head, Lisa Rinna was standing in her bathroom with her dark hair slicked back. He gave the camera a sensual look and did not smile. She wore very light makeup or no makeup and showed off her perfect abs. As incredible as it sounds, Lisa Rinna gave birth to two children and yes, her stomach is completely flat. The photo comes at a time when many people around the world (including celebrities) are gaining weight due to the Coronavirus quarantine.

Clearly, Lisa Rinna did not receive the note that she was allowed to enjoy comfort food during this time. It seems that Coronavirus is no excuse for Lisa Rinna to dip into macaroni and cheese or hot chocolate ice cream!

You can check out the fabulous photo Lisa Rinna shared where she showed off her perfect figure in a black PQ Swim bikini below.

Photos like the one Lisa shared recently sparked curiosity about how the actress remains in great shape. Many ask what their diet is like and if they have a particular exercise routine. Speaking previously to OWN, Lisa revealed that she exercises regularly and described it as a habit, similar to brushing her teeth.

%MINIFYHTML4a7274281f6cdee66084edf6658b3b1815%

She has also referred to herself as a "dirty vegan," saying her goal is primarily plant-based foods, but if she feels like eating meat, she won't be deprived. Lisa's key to looking and feeling better is moderation. She will not deny herself a treat, but will not add treats on a daily basis. For Lisa, looking and feeling better is her motivation.

Many agree that when it comes to looking her best, Lisa Rinna has laid out a plan that has worked for her!

What do you think of Lisa Rinna's bikini photo? Can you believe she is 56 years old?

Ad %MINIFYHTML4a7274281f6cdee66084edf6658b3b1831% %MINIFYHTML4a7274281f6cdee66084edf6658b3b1831%

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. He likes to write about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will encounter legal action on the part of the writer.



Post views:

0 0