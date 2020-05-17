Lin-Manuel Miranda and Broadway Stars criticize CBS for replacing Tony Awards with & # 39; Grease & # 39; Sing-Along

WENN

The creators of & # 39; Hamilton & # 39; and many other Broadway stars are furious with TV bosses for filling the vacant space left by the 2020 Tony Awards with a singing performance.

Up News Info –

Broadway stars are furious after the heads of the US network USA They decided to replace the annual broadcast of the Tony Awards ceremony with a musical performance of the film. "Grease"

CBS bosses announced the 1978 musical classic starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, will fill the time slot of June 7, 2020 vacated by the Tony Awards 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.



However, the decision has been criticized by Broadway stars, who turned to Twitter to express their disappointment at the move.

Gideon glick of "Kill a Mockingbird"he tweeted," I'm sure there are a million gays who could help you heal the best Tony Awards hits on the air!

%MINIFYHTML80ec8ae0367b669a6b13df2d144c385615%

"(Isn't) a retrospective of Tony's great performances and speeches and moments in the past? Or something that highlights the amazing work that people in the theater do for their community? Or literally more than this?" "Frozen"star Patti murin he reflected on the movement of the network.

Lyricist Benj Pasek"Hamilton"& # 39; s Lin-Manuel Mirandaand "Evil"star Andy Mientus He also took the platform to challenge the transmission.

Since New York government officials announced a ban on gatherings of more than 500 people on March 12, 2020, Broadway has remained closed, marking the longest hiatus in its history. The Gran Via Blanca will remain dark until at least September 2020.

%MINIFYHTML80ec8ae0367b669a6b13df2d144c385616%

"Fat"The song will air on CBS on June 7 at 8:30 PM ET.