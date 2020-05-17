Lilly Wachowski responds to Elon Musk and Ivanka Trump's And The Matrix 'reference – Up News Info

Wachowski's science fiction franchise Matrix Many have used it as a pop culture reference, but when it was used in a tweet by Elon Musk and then co-signed by Ivanka Trump, Lilly Wachowski was quick to respond.

A nod to the game-changing movie, Musk tweeted "Take the red pill," referring to a point in the first Matrix when Keanu Reeves & # 39; Neo is asked to take the blue pill that makes you forget the Matrix or the red pill to learn the true truth about the Matrix. That said, Ivanka Trump was on board and retweeted Musk adding "Taken!"

Wachowski replied to both with a smooth and direct tone: "F *** the two."

Musk has been threatening to restart Tesla factories in California despite the state's mandatory business closings due to the pandemic. He has also referred to the orders to stay home as "fascists" and also threatened to film Tesla's headquarters outside of California.

Wachowski, a trans woman, also responded with a tweet to support the Brave Space Alliance, which is the first LGBTQ Center led by Black and Trans, located on the south side of Chicago. It is dedicated to creating and providing affirmative resources, programming, and services for LGBTQ people. The Trump administration has taken steps to ensure that laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination based on sex do not cover a person discriminated against for being gay or transgender. In addition, Trump has also implemented a ban on transgender people who openly serve in the military.

Lilly Wachowski co-wrote and executive produced the first season of Showtime. Work in progress It has been renewed for a second season. Her sister Lana Wachowski writes and directs Matrix 4 that stopped production due to the pandemic. It was recently reported that it will return to production in Berlin, Germany in early July.

Take the red pill 🌹 – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2020