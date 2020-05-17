Screenshot: Warner Bros. Screenshot: Warner Bros.

Here is a confession: I have never seen Matrix. AAnd yet I understood that "turning red" was something that happened to the Redditors, bent on ruining everything.I didn't have a complete understanding of the term until today thanks to the good old redpillers Elon Musk and Ivanka Trump, and Matrix co-creator Lilly Wachowski. Every day online is a new and exciting learning experience.

%MINIFYHTML4b27abf4e4cf283531e129c1a2b2fea815%

Variety reports that on Sunday Musk momentarily ripped off newborn creature X Æ A-12 a cheep"Take the red pill" a reference to the red pill that reveals the truth about the Matrix, and generally means opening your eyes to some presumable unpleasant truth In this case, I'm going to assume that the "unpleasant truth" is Musk's on going theory that resuming Tesla production is more important than keeping non-core businesses closed to mitigate the spread of the new coronavirus, but whatever the deal, it caught Ivanka's attention.

Haha! So cool and fun! I love when the Trumps credit the damage globally Conspiracy theories! Like, apparently, Wachowski, who co-created the Matrix series with sister Lana Wachowski and it seems fair Delighted that Trump and Musk have chosen their concept for Evil.

%MINIFYHTML4b27abf4e4cf283531e129c1a2b2fea816% G / O Media may receive a commission

If I was Ivanka or Musk or both, I would be absolutely humiliated by this exchange. But I am not them, and they are not me, and none of them seem to possess the capacity to feel shame, or none of us would be here talking about them. Sad!

More importantly: sShould i finally watch Matrix? It sounds muffled in the comments. I may or may not take your advice.